Rural Route 4: Taking a look at seed corn production

I had a question emailed to the Quad-City Times about seed corn production, and how it has changed over the years. We do not grow any seed corn ourselves, but I will do my best to try to explain the process and some things that have changed.

Farmers who grow seed corn do it on contract for seed companies. The companies will pay them on contract a certain amount for growing the seed, usually per acre, and then the company provides the seed to plant. In the fall, the seed corn is harvested by the company, and the new seed corn seeds are processed and prepared for sale the next year. That’s the short version.

The basic process of growing seed corn has not changed for decades. Two varieties of corn which are to be crossed are planted in the same field, and then the resulting seed is harvested. This hybrid seed is hoped to be better than either of its parents in some way or another. This is similar to what happens in crossbreeding all sorts of plants and animals to achieve something which is better than the parents. In genetics, this is called hybrid vigor. Sometimes the offspring is not better than the parents, and this crossbreed is left by the wayside and not produced any more.