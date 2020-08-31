Rural Route 4: The end of summer vacation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For my boys, this is the last week of summer vacation. Our school district starts school next week. This means the end to a summer filled with being Dad's hired men. I am not sure what Robb will do without his two helpers, but he will have to figure it out. This summer, they have really turned into full-fledged farm hands, able to do lots of jobs independently. And of course, this was the longest summer break ever!

I cannot think of a better way for them to learn the ins and outs of farming and life besides spending the time learning from their dad. Robb thinks it is fun to see them able to function independently, and it makes him very proud to watch them work. Gone are the days of just riding around with Dad.

My oldest son has turned into an expert tractor operator, as well as continuing his work as prime bale wrapper and hay raker. He has also really turned into quite a mechanic, eager to learn how to repair everything. He seems to be happiest working in the shop, covered with grease.