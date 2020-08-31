Rural Route 4: The end of summer vacation

For my boys, this is the last week of summer vacation. Our school district starts school next week. This means the end to a summer filled with being Dad's hired men. I am not sure what Robb will do without his two helpers, but he will have to figure it out. This summer, they have really turned into full-fledged farm hands, able to do lots of jobs independently. And of course, this was the longest summer break ever!
I cannot think of a better way for them to learn the ins and outs of farming and life besides spending the time learning from their dad. Robb thinks it is fun to see them able to function independently, and it makes him very proud to watch them work. Gone are the days of just riding around with Dad.
My oldest son has turned into an expert tractor operator, as well as continuing his work as prime bale wrapper and hay raker. He has also really turned into quite a mechanic, eager to learn how to repair everything. He seems to be happiest working in the shop, covered with grease.
He decided this year to rebuild a hay rack as a 4-H project. He had just started taking it apart when Robb needed to get the corn head overhaul done. So, switching gears, he became the corn head mechanic instead. After Robb showed him how to take apart the first row on the head and replace the worn parts, he did the other 7 rows himself! I just wish he had that amount of concentration in school!
My younger son is much more interested in the animals. He enjoys riding horses and loves to move or check cows on horseback. He has also developed a liking for checking and fixing fences too. His rabbits are still a big focus, and the rabbit herd is increasing rapidly. If anyone likes rabbit meat, let me know! He is also still the main lawn boy, and enjoys mowing and trimming our 5 acres as well as our friends or neighbors' lawns. If only he was so conscientious about his room!
Yes, it has been a long summer vacation, but our boys have not been loafing around. There has been a great deal of learning — they just don't realize it. They have learned mechanics, animal health and breeding, patience, finances, nutrition, record keeping, cooking, laundry and the value of working together and a hard day's work.
Yes, it will be strange around here when they go back to school, but I hope they look back on this summer "vacation" as a great and unexpected experience. It was certainly a great experience for us as parents, and a blessing in a strange way.
I hope your summer vacation was as rewarding as ours, and that you were able to have many happy experiences with your family as well.
