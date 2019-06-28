Dear Quad Cities friends and neighbors:
While The Salvation Army is committed to serving those impacted by the floods for the days and weeks ahead, we want to take a moment to thank you for trusting The Salvation Army as a worthy steward of the approximately $16,000 you have contributed in monetary, and the over $60,000 you have given in material, donations to our flood relief efforts.
We are directing 100 percent of your support to flood survivors and relief efforts impacted by the flooding in our area.
We offer a special thank you to the agencies and volunteers who have assisted The Salvation Army throughout the area. You rolled up your sleeves to help hundreds of people through your selfless efforts, and for this we are grateful.
We also want to specifically thank the Scott County Emergency Management Agency for its generous support through the use of facilities and equipment enabling The Salvation Army to consolidate a donation and distribution location. Your leadership in guiding the response and recovery has been extraordinary.
Thanks to your generosity, The Salvation Army has provided to date:
• More than 6,000 meals, 7,000 drinks and 6,000 snacks to flood survivors and volunteers.
• Emotional and spiritual care to more than 100 individuals and families, and we are continuing to provide this care.
• More than 11,000 items, including food boxes, clean-up kits and hygiene items to those recovering from the flood. We are continuing to provide non-perishable food, water and supplies through our Corps Community Centers on both sides of the river.
Though the water is receding throughout the area, The Salvation Army knows the long-term care of people is vitally important. Those who have lost their homes, possessions and a sense of well-being still face many daunting challenges. With your financial and material support and the dedication of our officers, staff and volunteers, The Salvation Army promises to support those recovering from the flood for as long as the process takes.
Finally, The Salvation Army offers praise and gratitude to our gracious Heavenly Father for his guidance, compassion and love during this disaster. We have witnessed firsthand how our Almighty God works through his people, especially during times of duress.
The Salvation Army’s mission is "to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination." That is precisely what we have done for more than 125 years in the Quad Cities, what we have been privileged to do during this flooding disaster and what we will continue to do in order to be a part of restoring the lives of everyone suffering loss, no matter their circumstances.
May God bless you and our community today.