Recommendations in the Governor’s Reorganization Bill (HSB126) give me serious concerns as an active voter and library worker. Proposals to transfer the State of Iowa Library from the stewardship of citizen oversight through the Governor’s Commission of Libraries and Department of Education into the Department of Administration Services rubs against my Iowan values of smaller governance, transparency and processes led by the people for the people.

In a time where more trust, involvement and collaboration between parents, educators, citizens, librarians, and those elected to serve us is crucial in mapping our future, this concentration of powers will perpetuate confusion. As the former chair of the Governor’s Commission of Libraries, I was appointed by the Governor to represent bipartisan perspectives, provide my experience as a public librarian serving scores of patrons every day, and invest my time and efforts into the continuation of our high standards for literacy, education, and community.

A personal and professional highlight was to be entrusted with that duty. Because Iowa libraries belong to Iowans, my work to counsel the massive and specialized processes of the State Library was a humbling privilege and an undertaking. The State of Iowa Library manages state and federal dollars to provide the greatest informational, educational, and recreational impact to all Iowans. The State Library oversees the Institute of Museums and Library Services which is a Grant to States Program to grow digital access, entrepreneurial tools, and STEM initiatives. In 2022, the State Library appropriated $2,028,735 IMLS funds to public, academic and school libraries across the state.

In addition to advocating for Iowa’s share of federal funding, the State of Iowa Library coordinates the Open Access Program. Open Access enables check out at over 600 participating Iowa public and academic libraries. As an Iowan, you can obtain a library card and check out materials from all libraries in the program. In the last year alone, I have taken advantage of this unique service in Ames, Burlington, Cedar Falls, Coralville, Des Moines, Drake Community, North Liberty, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, and West Des Moines. The State of Iowa Library also provides a virtual framework for Iowa libraries to simply borrow books from each other so patrons can take advantage of multiple state collections from their home library.

The State Library is responsible for the Standards and Accreditation Program to encourage the ongoing development of high quality public library services in Iowa. The State of Iowa Library oversees and tracks regular training and continued education for Library Board of Trustee members, programmers, collection selectors, and front-line staff. This process ensures that Iowans have librarians who are continually trained in digital innovations, new job seeking tools, updates to governmental forms and procedures, and relevant policy concerning Iowa’s life-long learners.

Serving on the Commission impressed upon me the important perspectives librarians, educators, and citizens contribute to this good and meaningful work. The hard built trust which comes from our current governmental structure informs my efforts. When I am requested to attend and to honor a reconsideration hearing in an Iowa school processing a book challenge, when I represent Iowa libraries on an international stage as a member of the American Library Association Executive Board, and as I serve Iowa Library Association membership, voices like my own but most importantly unlike my own, guide my path toward the best outcomes for all.

Iowa libraries are special, folks. I credit that fact to the investment into bipartisan, citizen leadership which will vanish if the reorganization bill passes as proposed. I urge my fellow constituents to contact your representatives to remind them that Iowa libraries are your libraries, your business, reflections of your individual communities, and that you are the strongest voices to say how they are organized.