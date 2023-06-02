Those of us who serve the public interest in elected office are not naive about the variety of viewpoints held by constituents of our Quad-Cities communities. We expect that our residents will engage in healthy debate about what is good or needed in our cities. Even as debate is necessary, there are some ideas that warrant rejection — specifically the ideas expressed by a reader in the May 30th, 2023 letter to the editor entitled, “Immigrants provide little more than cheap labor.”

The writer of that letter used worn out cliches about immigrants to fashion an argument that blames them for the financial ills of our nation. The xenophobia expressed by lines claiming that they don’t speak English, and the sentiment of “why don’t they go back to their own countries and fix them” flies in the face of the stances that leaders from local government, Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber have espoused in their plans and actions for developing the region.

Why do these leaders embrace the potential and culture that immigrants bring? Because they know it is good for our economy, quality of life, and helps us stand out as a region that is not isolated but connected to the world. We are a region capable of having a global impact.

In March of 2022, the QC Times ran a story called, “Immigrants are driving population growth in the Quad Cities. And that’s boosting the regional economy.” It highlighted several sets of data that show the positive impact immigrants have — they are more likely than native-born Quad Citizens to open their own businesses and create jobs while doing it, 42% are naturalized citizens, they create $15 million dollars annually in state, local and federal taxes.

The profiles of individuals in this article highlight residents who have degrees from other countries who are doing different work now in the United States. Those with so-called “low skills” and limited English are filling gaps in the workforce, helping to feed our country at farms, and food processing plants, and are the backbone of the service industry essential to the tourism we are eager to attract. Immigrants as a whole are certainly not the uneducated masses that the writer of the letter to the editor speaks of.

Our City Council is the most racially and ethnically diverse in the history of the city of Moline with two immigrants, two children of immigrants and the first African-American alderperson among its members. Our community school district is home to over 60 languages spoken by student families and home to the office of World Relief Quad Cities, a refugee resettlement agency.

We are proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community. We write today to reject the anti-immigrant bias projected in the opinion section and urge all readers and leaders committed to a thriving and diverse Quad Cities to join us. Take time to get to know your immigrant neighbors before casting disparagements without regard for their consequences. Hate truly has no home here.

— Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of Moline

Also on behalf of: Alderperson Debbie Murphy, Alderperson Alvaro Macias, Alderperson Abdur Razzaque, Alderperson Matt Timion, Alderperson Jessica Finch, Alderperson Anna Castro, Alderperson James Patrick Schmidt.