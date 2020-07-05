Schwiebert: May you live in interesting times

There’s an old saying, often treated as a curse, that goes “May you live in interesting times”.

Our own times — especially over the last three months since the Coronavirus pandemic hit — would certainly qualify as this sort of “interesting”.

The economic recession brought on by the shut down of much of the nation’s economy started things off. Stay-in-place orders and mandated social distancing changed the way we interact: how we work, how we learn, even how we worship together. “Stay apart, but stay connected” became our new mantra.

Now as the economy gradually reopens, we are being hit with a resurgence of Covid cases. This comes from an over-eagerness - often bordering on the reckless - to get back to normal.

If this wasn’t all “interesting” enough, the tragic and senseless killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 25th has triggered a wave of outrage against abuses of authority and racism that has literally swept the world. Pent up frustrations with discriminatory treatment minorities have long suffered — from police abuses, to neo-Nazi hate crimes, to anti-immigrant rants by government officials — have inspired a powerful and understandable reaction. Regrettably this reaction in some instances has itself become abusive and violent.