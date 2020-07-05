Schwiebert: May you live in interesting times

There’s an old saying, often treated as a curse, that goes “May you live in interesting times”.
Our own times — especially over the last three months since the Coronavirus pandemic hit — would certainly qualify as this sort of “interesting”.
The economic recession brought on by the shut down of much of the nation’s economy started things off. Stay-in-place orders and mandated social distancing changed the way we interact: how we work, how we learn, even how we worship together. “Stay apart, but stay connected” became our new mantra.
Now as the economy gradually reopens, we are being hit with a resurgence of Covid cases. This comes from an over-eagerness - often bordering on the reckless - to get back to normal.
If this wasn’t all “interesting” enough, the tragic and senseless killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 25th has triggered a wave of outrage against abuses of authority and racism that has literally swept the world. Pent up frustrations with discriminatory treatment minorities have long suffered — from police abuses, to neo-Nazi hate crimes, to anti-immigrant rants by government officials — have inspired a powerful and understandable reaction. Regrettably this reaction in some instances has itself become abusive and violent.
These developments bring to mind more modest issues we faced years ago when I was Mayor of Rock Island and we were looking for ways to improve community-police relations. Two key strategies seemed to work well in avoiding the kinds of serious police-citizen breakdowns that led to the death of George Floyd and others.
The first strategy was community policing. This involved getting specific officers involved within particular neighborhoods to get acquainted with the residents and build trust. Less patrol car cruising; more neighborhood walk arounds. Frequent police meetings with neighbors and block clubs, and with groups like the Community Caring Conference.
The second strategy — often applied with enforcing liquor ordinances — concerned training personnel in conflict de-escalation. This involved learning how to talk through tense situations to diffuse tensions without recourse to violence.
Both techniques worked. They allowed the police to do their critical work in protecting public safety at less risk to themselves; while treating all our citizens with the respect each of us would expect for ourselves.
As in so many areas, reason and understanding go a lot further and work a lot better than the sort of race-baiting and disregard of facts or reason we too often see these days from the highest level of government. The pandemic response and aftermath of George Floyd’s murder have both revealed the “dark night of our soul” in which we live right now. They underscore how important it is to pay attention to science and facts in fighting the pandemic; and to being honest and open in confronting a racism that still exists within our society and, too often, within each of us.
Years ago, President John F. Kennedy urged, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer; but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix blame for the past; but let us accept responsibility for the future.”
As we consider the direction our community and country go in the days ahead — particularly as we address the critical choices in this election year — may we heed JFK’s advice. May we be good citizens in choosing fact over fiction; and in taking responsibility instead of merely placing blame.
This can transform our current interesting times into better times for all of us.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer and former mayor of Rock Island, is a guest columnist.
