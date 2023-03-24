Shane Brown Follow Shane Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I didn't want to have an existential crisis. I just wanted to watch TV. And now I need your help to find out whether my entire grasp on reality is broken.

Stop what you're doing right now and think about a salad. Not just any salad. Think about that fancy Italian salad that's comprised of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and oil. Do you know the salad I'm talking about? If so, say its name out loud right now.

I'm referring to a caprese salad. Hopefully, you're familiar.

For 52 years, I've lived a relatively comfortable existence, fully and completely convinced that the word "caprese" was, is, and has always been pronounced "ka-PRE-zee." You know, like "breezy."

Tonight, I was in the kitchen doing dishes. As is often the case, the TV in my front room was blaring some rerun for background noise while I tidied up the joint after dinner. That's when an ad came on for Jimmy John's. Apparently they've got a new menu offering for the spring season: a "Caprese Salamo Pesto Sandwich," which actually sounds pretty good, right?

Except one thing. When the announcer pronounced it, he called it a "kah-PRAY-ZAY" sandwich. So weird. With wet, dish-soapy hands, I rewound the DVR. I'd heard it correctly. "Kah-PRAY-zay."

There's no way I've been running around for 52 years straight-up mispronouncing "caprese" is there? "Kah-PRAY-zay" sounds ridiculous, but who am I to question the vernacular validity of Jimmy John's?

The mispronunciation of words has long been a hangup of mine. I hate when other people do it, and I'm appalled when I do it. I think it goes back to elementary school, when I was addicted to reading Hardy Boys mysteries. Joe Hardy has a recurring girlfriend throughout those books. Her name is Iola.

I had never heard the name Iola then, and I've never heard it since (probably because we don't live in 1927 when those characters were invented). I still have no earthly idea how you're supposed to say Iola. Is it "eye-o-la?" "ee-o-la?" "yo-la?" Whenever she'd pop up in a story, I'd cringe and come full stop. I often wondered if even Joe Hardy knew how to say her name. "Say, fellas, you've met my girlfriend, right? Guys, this is... um ... ."

It's one thing to struggle with pronunciation, but it's another thing to discover you've been blindly mispronouncing a word for years.

I went to Google and searched "caprese" for the final verdict. Not only does it give the Oxford dictionary pronunciation guide for the word, it also gives you a recording of the correct pronunciation: kah-PRAY-zee.

I Googled "How to pronounce caprese" and got a different pronunciation guide and recording: "kah-PRAY-zay" — just like the Jimmy John's ad.

So even Google's confused, but neither rhymes with "breezy," so I'm pretty sure I'm a moron.

There is a Youtube video entitled "How To Pronounce Caprese Correctly." In it, an Italian native instructs on the proper way to say "caprese," which involves rolling the "R" and doing that trill thing where the "R" kinda sounds like an "L" and it ends up like "kah-PLLLAY-zay." But frankly, I don't trust any language where the word "bruschetta" is somehow pronounced "brew-sketta."

I'm officially declaring caprese anarchy. I'm gonna keep saying it like "ka-preezy." Feel free to say it like "schnauzer" for all I care. Caprese salads don't exactly come up much in day-to-day conservation. If you're silly enough to pay good money for a hunk of cheese and a tomato and some basil and think you're getting an amazing salad, then you're silly enough to say "caprese" however you fancy. I'm just worried it's the tip of the iceberg and I'm about to find out the word "chair" should be pronounced "tz-ay-ruh" or something.

So I guess pull up a tzayruh if you've ever been a member of the Mispronunciation Club. We'll be the ones in the corner — and we need more dressing for our sah-luds.