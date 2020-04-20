Smith: Congress should give all working Americans a $600 raise

But the plan is not easy to administer and it is not clear that front-line workers will actually receive the raises necessary to make employment more attractive. The plan also tacks on some protectionist measures against China. While sanctions against China and efforts to secure the U.S.'s supply chain may be important going forward, they shouldn't be used to weigh down urgent efforts to help workers.

A much simpler approach, advocated by the economist Arthur Laffer among others, is to cut the payroll tax for employees to zero and perhaps even provide for a negative payroll tax that would supplement workers' wages.

This might have been a good idea a month ago; in fact, Congress should have suspended both the employer and employee side of the payroll tax. Now, however, it probably would not be enough to overcome the problems created by the across-the-board increase in unemployment payments. Lower-income workers are the most disincentivized and potentially demoralized by this boost, and they would receive proportionately less of a benefit from a payroll tax cut.