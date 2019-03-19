The Cambridge Dictionary defines purpose as, "why you do something or why something exists."
Many of us, young and old, struggle with finding purpose in our lives. The words "meaning and purpose" may sound a bit existential, but they are critical to our sense of well-being. This sense of purpose in life can be especially difficult to grasp for those of us with physical, intellectual or emotional disabilities. I had polio at the age of two, before the vaccine was introduced. I was hospitalized for six months, had years of physical therapy and walked with leg braces and crutches.
I attended the University of Illinois, which is nationally renowned for its accessibility for students with disabilities. It was a very positive experience and I felt empowered to "take on the world."
Following graduation I settled in the Quad Cities, married and started a family. The first job for which I interviewed was teaching at a public elementary school. I was bluntly told by the superintendent, "You would never be able to control a classroom of kids with your disability."
The year was 1969 and the law at the time supported his decision. In 1973, Congress passed the Rehabilitation Act prohibiting employers who received federal funds from discriminating on the basis of disability. The Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990, extended those protections on a much broader scale.
In 1970 I began working with people with disabilities who had an interest in work, both competitive and non-competitive. I was impressed to see how they valued their jobs and how dedicated they were to them. I personally identified with them, so enjoying my years in human services. In 2015, I retired from a career of 35 years working with people with diagnoses of serious mental illness.
The last years of my career I worked with folks who were able and wanted to return to work. Some were just 18 years old with no work history, while some had advanced college degrees. A dear lady comes to mind who was a refugee from Angola. She had spent time in a refugee camp before coming to the Quad Cities. She earned a master’s degree in nursing in Africa, but none of her educational credits transferred to the United States. She obtained her CNA license and a job as an aide in a nursing home. Her dedication was unparalleled.
Work is a way we Americans often identify ourselves. When we meet a new acquaintance often the first question is, "What do you do?" So much of our feeling of personal worth in society is defined in measures of productivity.
Yet, the U.S. Department of Labor reports that, in 2017, just 18.7% of people with disabilities were employed, compared with 65.7% of the general population.
The disabled – 19 percent of the population, according to the Census Bureau – are such an untapped resource. And so many are ready and able to work. In fact, more than half of disabled employees already in the workforce do not even require the kind of accommodations they are entitled to by the ADA.
The fact is, employers have identified a range of benefits they have gained from accessible hiring: An increased pool of candidates, better employee retention, flexibility in responding to an aging work force, increased work ethic, improved company image and increased staff morale.
I believe employers are increasingly aware and open to the pool of excellent candidates they might not have considered before, part of it due to high schools that explore vocational options with students and have active school-to-work programs.
I encourage employers that have not already to form relationships with agencies that serve people with disabilities. There are many in our community, in both the public and private sector.
There is much to be learned and much to be gained. Every person with a disability plays an invaluable and immeasurable role in their families, friends and communities.