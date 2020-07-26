Stamps celebrate 10 public gardens

By now you all know that I like postage stamps, and the latest group to catch my attention is a set called American Gardens, featuring 10 botanical gardens throughout the country.

As I read the names, I realized that most were foreign to me. I had heard of only four of them.

So, I decided I'd look them up and share with you what I found, in case you're ever in one of those areas and would like to visit.

I discovered right off that most began as the estates of rich people, such as Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, built by a Vanderbilt, or Winterthur in Delaware, built by a du Pont.

Four, though, are public gardens and one, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, in Boothbay, Maine, was started in 1996 by a grassroots organization of residents.

This reminded me very much of how our own Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island got its start in the 1980s when five members of the Rock Island Horticulture Club decided that it would be nice to build a larger, handicapped accessible conservatory in Longview Park.

Some 14 years later, after many twists and turns, the center opened in 1998 in Rock Island on the site of a former factory whose history began with the Weyerhaeuser lumber family.