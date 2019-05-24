This is in response to your May 13, 2019, article "Quad City coalition opposes Iowa’s federal aid swap program." The advocates quoted mistake the intent and effect of this program, so we write to assure Iowans it is not only legal but a valuable tool that results in more highway and bridge work across Iowa.
It’s about efficiency. Iowa’s legislature established the federal aid swap program when it passed House File 203 in 2017. The purpose was to optimize our state’s use of highway funding. Federal-aid funds for highway projects come with additional federal project development, oversight and administrative requirements that aren’t imposed on state-funded projects. Although we (the Iowa DOT) have ample experience managing those requirements, it can be difficult for cities and counties to do so – they often experience delays and increased costs in their federal-aid projects because they don’t have the same experience and resources we do. Under the swap program, cities and counties can swap federal funds allocated to them with state funds in the primary road fund. They use the state funds to complete their local projects, and we use the swapped federal funds to complete our state projects.
This is a "win-win" – cities and counties deliver their projects faster and at less expense without the additional federal requirements, and we save time and money because we don’t have to audit cities’ and counties’ compliance with the additional federal requirements. The savings are real – time we spend auditing for compliance can be repurposed to develop and inspect our own projects (which avoids spending money on outside consultants), and cities and counties can develop a state-funded project about six months faster than a federal-aid project.
It’s not anti-union or anti-labor. It’s unfortunate that this has been perceived or portrayed as anti-union or anti-labor, because it’s not – the swap doesn’t reduce the amount of money spent in Iowa that’s subject to federal Davis Bacon wage rates, buy-American requirements, environmental requirements, or any other federal requirement – under the swap the same amount of money is invested in federal-aid projects, it’s just spent on state projects administered by the Iowa DOT in cities and counties all over the state. Less money spent on project administration equals more money invested in construction and construction jobs. And it’s noteworthy that with the I-74 bridge project, we’re investing record levels of federal funding in the Quad Cities area.
It doesn’t violate federal regulations. We’re not the first state to implement a swap program. In the Midwest alone, Kansas, Minnesota, Indiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Ohio have implemented swap programs. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which is responsible for the distribution and oversight of federal aid funds, also promotes swap programs – in 2015, FHWA identified Kansas’s swap program as a "noteworthy practice," noting that swap programs allow local agencies to better meet their highest needs with much less oversight by the state DOT and less local-level oversight and administration for FHWA. Additionally, we engaged FHWA’s Iowa Division during development of the program to assure all federal laws and regulations will be met with the swap program.
It hasn’t been forced on Iowa’s cities and counties. The swap legislation allows, but does not require, cities and counties to participate in the program and authorized the Iowa Transportation Commission to implement it only after consultation with local jurisdictions, regional and metropolitan planning organizations, and other stakeholders. Our consultation process was extensive and included the Bi-State Regional Commission that serves the Quad Cities area.
It doesn’t diminish environmental protections. Again, under a swap the same amount of money is invested in projects subject to federal requirements, so investment in federally-required environmental protection is not reduced. More importantly, however, many environmental stakeholders participated in the consultative process with local jurisdictions and Iowa DOT. This resulted in better awareness and understanding of all the state and federal laws that apply to highway and bridge projects, whether state or federally funded, and development of tools to track how they are reviewed in project development, which ensures better compliance and protection for all projects.
We’re pleased our legislature gave us the opportunity to optimize the federal-aid funds allocated to Iowa. We encourage all cities and counties to participate to achieve the swap program’s full benefit. It promises better use of our critical state and federal road and bridge funds and completion of more projects at a faster rate, which benefits the entire state transportation system.