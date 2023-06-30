As a senior citizen, I can remember a time in America when many assumed that police officers were there to serve and protect, that our tax dollars were used for our common good, and that our elected officials took office to represent the voters who supported their campaign promises.

Things are much different in today’s polarized America. There are great divides on many critical issues – and it appears that these divides continue to grow.

We see a small minority of police officers who violate the rights of the people they promised to serve and protect – and then a portion of the population vilifies all cops. We see our tax dollars being used in ways that may not be in the best interests of all Americans – and some people no longer feel that the payment of taxes is justified. And we see some elected officials betraying our trust with self-serving behavior – and many voters lose faith in a government that doesn’t appear to represent them the way they expected.

In the face of a worldwide pandemic, we had those who chose to follow the science and those who believed that COVID-19 was a hoax. We had our vaccinated population and anti-vaxxers who didn’t want anyone telling them what to do with their bodies. Some believed in the wisdom and the advice of Dr. Fauci and others saw him as a political pawn who enjoyed his time on the world stage.

To some, climate change is an ominous challenge that can’t be ignored because the destiny of our planet hangs in the balance. To others, climate change is a fabricated and completely inaccurate cause championed by radicals in the scientific community.

Some want to increase the number of police officers in an effort to combat increasing levels of crime. Others want to reduce or defund police departments so that dollars may be better directed elsewhere.

Many are vocal in their support of Ukraine and their willingness to defend Taiwan. They hope to preserve democracy on a world-wide level. Others are against spending our tax dollars on foreign aid or sending military help to other countries. They hope to avoid any steps towards World War III.

Some want to open our borders to allow immigrants to flee their violent and oppressive homelands so that they may begin new lives here in America. Others see the potential flood of immigrants creating conflict, expense and chaos in a country that needs a more restrictive policy for foreigners hoping to cross our borders.

People who support the right to own and carry a gun have their vocal opponents. Those who support a woman’s right to have an abortion are opposed by the right-to-life movement. Some support Pride celebrations, while others oppose them. Pick an issue and then pick a side.

Conspiracy theories grow and thrive on social media platforms regardless of origin or accuracy. Facts seem to be secondary to emotion, prejudice, and deep-rooted bias. No matter how far-fetched an unsubstantiated statement may be, there are some segments of society that will see it as the absolute truth and will then share it over numerous online platforms, oblivious to the eventual harm it may cause.

Support for or opposition to our national leaders often turns violent. People look at the events of Jan. 6 as either an act of home-grown terrorism or as a valid and welcome response to what was believed to be a mismanaged election.

Our judicial system may be based on the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, but attitudes, values, and beliefs can be formed and shaped by charismatic leaders, internet influencers or celebrities with high-volume megaphones. Some who have great power don’t always use it in the most responsible way.

We have lost the ability to see things from an opposing viewpoint – and we fail to consider compromise when that may be the best course of action. Some of our more critical and volatile issues have only win-or-lose outcomes and the activists who support their causes don’t see losing – or compromise – as an option. As a result, potential solutions become frozen in a stalemate.

I’d imagine that the patriots who orchestrated our independence and brought the 13 colonies together into a unified country would find it very interesting to see how their great experiment in democracy has evolved. The simplest definition of democracy is that it’s a system of government where the people choose their leaders by voting. How do we resolve conflicts when confidence in elected leadership has eroded, the voting process itself is questioned, and opposing sides drift further and further apart?

Domestic tranquility. How do we get there from here?