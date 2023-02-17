I realize that Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are still some months in the future, but today would have been my mom’s 96th birthday and thoughts of my parents as I was growing up kept floating through my mind.

Both of my parents have been gone for some years now, but there are times when my memories of them are so fresh and clear it almost seems as if they’re still here with me.

My parents were married for 65 years before my mom died in 2014. I was fortunate to have both parents living, still together, and in relative good health until I was near retirement age myself. I realize that not all family units mirror the one I grew up with. Today, it’s not uncommon to see children raised by a stepparent, a single parent, multiple parents or even an older sibling.

Children can be conceived by a donor, adopted by non-biological parents or raised in an orphanage. In some third-world countries, children must do their best to survive on their own in the streets. I had none of those challenges myself, thanks to my parents.

I’m thankful that, after a period of teenage confusion, I was able to appreciate my parents for the guidance and direction they were doing their best to offer me. Of course, it wasn’t idyllic. Family life was only perfect on the TV shows of the 1950s and '60s. In my real life, there were times when I wasn’t able to enjoy the freedom that I desired or when I thought their rules were too strict. Those were the times when I didn’t value my parents very much. I’m glad I was eventually able to outgrow that phase.

Looking back through the lens of time, I find comfort recalling the many Christmases, Thanksgivings, and birthdays that we enjoyed. My two younger brothers were eventually in the mix, but I was my parents’ first kid, the trailblazer. Together, we learned how to be a family. I remember how a lifetime of reading enjoyment started with my mom introducing me to the places I could go in the pages of a book. I remember how my love of sports — especially baseball — began with my dad coaching me on the proper way to catch a ball.

As my parents aged and as I matured into a separate life of my own, my understanding of the many sacrifices they made only became more clear. I became thankful for the direction my life was taking because of their influence. And the best part of all of that was that I could communicate those feelings to them while they were still around.

Now that I’m an older person myself, the lesson here is not to wait too long to appreciate your parents. Sure, you can say nice things about them after they’re gone, but why wait until then to do that? Try not to be one of those people who live with the regret of unsaid things or unshared feelings. I’ve always felt sorry for people who drifted away from their parents — or, worse, no longer communicated with them at all.

I’ve had friends who wished they had said more, apologized for some insignificant misgiving, or expressed feelings of affection or love to a parent that had lapsed into the fog of dementia or who had suddenly died. Why wait too long to say what should have been said? You can try to reach the unreachable, but it’s so much better to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from a clear conscience and from doing the right thing.

If your parents are still living, you must know that they won’t be around forever. Share what needs to be shared before it’s too late. Once your parents are gone, they won’t be coming back. You’ll undoubtedly miss them when they’re gone, but at least you won’t have to deal with the regret that comes from failing to reach out to them when they were alive. Don’t wait until Mother’s Day to remember your mother or until Father’s Day to remember your father. Appreciate them today and you can warm their hearts as well as your own.