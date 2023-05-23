Surprisingly, I’ve never been held as an example of the kind of ideal behavior that younger people should mirror. However, I’ve lived a life of more than seven decades and thanks to the learning that comes from the trial-and-error school of education and a fairly decent memory, I’ve picked up a few nuggets of wisdom that might be helpful to pass along to students who are moving from one level of responsible life to another. You can learn a lot by simply paying attention.

As a former Human Resources Director, I can tell you that the personal qualities and characteristics that most employers are looking for in a job applicant are dependability, reliability, and the willingness to work as part of a team. When checking past job references, the most important question we would ask of a former employer is “Would you hire this candidate again?”

When it comes to choosing a career, use your skills and abilities, but follow your passion. Don’t stay too long in a job you hate. Don’t overlook the social aspects of work. Do your best to make work fun for yourself and for others.

Never minimize the importance of good health. Do your best to eat nutritiously, but in moderation. Exercise regularly; disguise it as play if you can. Get enough sleep, but not too much.

Smoking cigarettes may be cool, but a lifetime addiction to nicotine is both expensive and unhealthy. You’ll likely drink alcohol, try weed, and enjoy some sports betting along the way. Just don’t let any of these activities get the best of you.

If you cover yourself with tattoos when you’re young, you’re likely to regret some of them when you get old.

If something doesn’t seem right with your body, have it checked out by a doctor. Get a second opinion before you have any significant surgery. Don’t hesitate to see a specialist if you have a complication that your family doctor isn’t very familiar with. Try to avoid the wrong kind of stress. Drive safely and wear a seatbelt. Don’t pet a growling dog.

Travel as much as you can reasonably afford. Climb a mountain. Cross an ocean. Try new foods. Experience new cultures, languages, races, and people. The more you see, the better it is for your vision.

Try to have something positive in your future. Often, a hopeful journey is more satisfying than the destination. Tomorrow will always seem brighter when you have something to look forward to.

Put all the money you would have spent on lottery tickets into a stock index mutual fund and watch your money grow over time instead of watching it disappear. Save money for your future but spend some of it foolishly once in a while. Buy that yo-yo if you really want one – or even splurge on an occasional lottery ticket now and then.

Hang onto your good friends because lifetime friends are the best friends of all. And remember that to have a friend, it’s important for you to be a friend.

Let other people make the mistakes you could be making, and then learn from those mistakes. Why learn important lessons the hard way when other people can be teaching you from their own unfortunate examples?

Be an organ donor. Be a hero to someone – even if you don’t know them. If people are looking up to you, be worthy of it.

Give time to others but remember to take some time for yourself. Find a few hobbies, interests, and activities that you can enjoy and then enrich yourself with them. Nourish your creative side. And know that there’s nothing wrong with spending an occasional weekend just relaxing.

Live safely, but not too carefully. Take calculated risks on occasion. Consider the road not taken – and then take it once in a while. Be a kid at heart well into your old age. Diet or no diet, eat some ice cream.

Be motivated by both your successes and your failures. Enjoy your memories, but don’t live in the past. Don’t stay angry. Know how to forgive. Admit you can be wrong on occasion. Apologize when necessary.

Have fun wherever and whenever you can, but never at the expense of others. Share jokes and funny stories. Laughter may not be the best medicine from a pharmaceutical standpoint, but it can be good for whatever ails you.

Be thankful for the blessings you have. Don’t be frustrated because you want more. Experiences will always be more valuable than possessions.

And, finally, love others, but don’t forget to love yourself.

Now go out and live your life. It’s the only one you’ll ever have.