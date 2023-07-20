The positive statistics from the John Deere Classic have been well documented. In 2022, $13,908,668 was raised and contributed to 481 participating local charities. $159,570,000 has been raised since the tournament began in 1971, 98% of that amount since John Deere assumed the title sponsorship in 1998. The average economic impact of the tournament in the Quad-Cities is around $53 million for the week. The 2023 numbers are likely to continue and improve on those trends.

The numbers and the totals are impressive and important, but there are many smaller stories behind those headlines.

For a number of weeks before the golfing begins, many behind-the-scenes people work hard to make the tournament a success. Within the population of over 2000 volunteers are the people who set up the communications, prepare the electrical, install the televisions, stake the ropes, order the tournament shirts, validate the credentials, create the signs, assign the carts, plan the admissions, direct the medical, oversee the transportation, arrange the parking, and anticipate the trash pick-up. There’s a city-within-a-city at work for each annual tournament.

I became a member of the Operations group back in 1992, when the tournament was called the Hardee’s Golf Classic and was still held at the Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley. From 1995-1999, the tournament was simply called the Quad City Classic and it remained at Oakwood. Those of us in operations worked out of a garage we called the Grunt Shack. It had few amenities.

In 2000, everything changed. The tournament moved to TPC at Deere Run in Silvis and, under the sponsorship of Deere and Company, it was renamed the John Deere Classic. Our Operations team now works out of a spacious, air-conditioned maintenance facility we call the Grunt Dome. We now have our own rest room, TV, large-scale cooler, and charging stations for the gators and carts.

The leader of the operations team is Tony Brzostowski. The people on my committee are Bob and Linda Leaf, Anika Martin, and Belle Jordan. Together, the five of us have served the tournament for a collective 150-plus years.

Our specific duties include setting up 18 water dispensers at various volunteer locations; providing apples, bananas, grapes, and breakfast bars for the golfers and caddies on #1 and #10 tees; preparing daily fruit baskets and beverages for the honorary observers; setting up coolers full of a variety of beverages in the finishing trailers after #9 and #18 holes; providing daily supplies of chips, beverages, and ice in the volunteer tent; and delivering assorted beverages and ice as needed for the volunteers in transportation, scoring, switchboard, medical, marshals, carts, caddies, standard bearers, and the tournament office.

Keeping volunteers cool and hydrated during their long hours on hot summer days is both hard work and fun. We’re up before 5 a.m. and out on the course shortly after that. We work past the point when the final putt drops each day and then return again the next day to do it all over again until the tournament ends. Then many of the volunteers work additional days (and sometimes weeks) after that to wrap things up. The only negatives are sunburn, rain, and ice that melts before it can be used.

For one week a year, I have the opportunity to perform a public service, to help put on a world-class sporting event, and to spend some quality time with a great bunch of people. Who cares if we don’t get paid? The experience alone is payment enough. We’re a happy group of people helping people who work together for the good of others in our community. What better way to spend part of a summer?

During my college years, I had my friends, but I was never in a fraternity, so I hadn’t experienced that kind of a collective bond before. Working for all these years as part of the JDC tournament family, I now know what it’s like to enjoy that kind of a collective bond – and I’m thankful for that.

A number of us grizzled veterans have assisted with this tournament for 30 or 40 (or more) years now and we’re looking for some new – and younger - recruits to help carry on the positive traditions we’ve all worked so hard to establish. There’ll be another tournament coming up in the summer of 2024, so start planning to be a part of it. You can contact the Tournament Office at (309) 762-4653 to request further information. You all saw what kind of positive community event the JDC was this year. Plan to jump on board and be a part of the fun next year. Then you’ll know exactly what you’ve been missing.