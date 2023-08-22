Everyone was born somewhere, so we all have a hometown, or at least a birthplace. In most cases, your hometown is where your parents were living when you entered the world and began your life.

Some people never leave their hometowns and enjoy life there for the duration of their existence. Others have many residences in many towns and cities over the course of their lives and the concept of a hometown doesn’t mean the same thing to them.

If you’re a person of a certain age, I’m guessing that your memories of your hometown are a lot like mine.

The name of your hometown may be pronounced differently than the Milan in Italy, the constellation of Orion, or the Rio in de Janerio, but there are some common experiences that most likely occurred in many hometowns.

A hometown is where you formed your first memories, where you knew that you were your parents’ child, and where you started to have an awareness of yourself.

A hometown is where you felt safe and secure and where you began to explore the larger world around you. A hometown wasn’t the center of the universe, but, for a while, it was the center of your universe.

My hometown of Joliet, Illinois, was a place where the ringing bells of the good humor man brought waves of kids out into the street offering their coins for some kind of frozen delight. We enjoyed our insect collections, sandlot sports, bicycles with banana seats and butterfly handlebars, and the simple act of skipping stones across neighborhood ponds. Finding a creature like a frog or a turtle was a discovery to be shared.

In that distant past, refrigerators were called ice-boxes. Party lines allowed some of your neighbors to listen in to your telephone conversations. S&H Green Stamps were used as transferable currency. TV repairmen and doctors made house calls to solve problems electrical and physical. The wealthy family in the nice house down the street impressed everyone by owning an actual color TV.

Daily deliveries of eggs, bread, and milk were made by various providers. The Fuller Brush man offered a little bit of everything as he navigated the neighborhood. On occasion, vacuum cleaner salesmen and encyclopedia salesmen traveled from door-to-door with the weariness that went along with those professions. City workers added to the mix by periodically opening fire hydrants to flush them out and temporarily flood nearby streets.

Our favorite playgrounds featured metal slides that could burn exposed skin on particularly hot days. We had many other ways to suffer playground-related injuries that ranged from falling backwards out of a swing to tumbling from the monkey bars to rotating around on a revolving contraption until the forces of physics caused us to fly off into the rough gravel. Dangerous? Certainly. A fun and memorable part of my childhood? Undoubtedly.

We attended school and enjoyed some teachers, but suffered through others. We had classmates that we befriended and a few we avoided. Every school had at least one bully. A bookmobile may have traveled to your school, but, like the rest of us in the days before the World Wide Web, you likely spent some Saturdays at the library downtown completing a homework assignment. Whether you enjoyed academics or not, each school year ended with the reward of a summer vacation.

Sunny days were welcomed no matter how high the temperature rose. We slathered on the suntan enhancers, unaware of how much safer sunburn avoidance would have been. A summer rainstorm offered the opportunity to play indoors for a while – until you were able to take off your shoes and run barefoot in the wet grass. Summer sunsets were brilliant, museum-quality paintings in the sky. And, after dark, there were lightning bugs to catch.

When you were young, each summer seemed unending when it began, but the harsh reality of a return to school came as every Labor Day approached. That annual cycle repeated itself as your childhood morphed into adulthood.

As the years rolled on, your responsibilities increased. Play evolved into work. And life became more about living for others than living for yourself. That has always been the natural progression of things.

But every once in a while during moments of quiet reflection, you think of your hometown and the memories that were created there, and you’re glad to have such a place to travel to in your mind, a place that has always been an indelible part of your history.

Your hometown is where you came from. It’s where you began your journey in life. And, during those times when you’re no longer there, it’s still a comfortable destination where your daydreams can take you.