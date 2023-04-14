Whether you live to be 100 or whether your time here on earth is significantly less than that, your impact on others will never go completely unnoticed. To quote Clarence Oddbody, Angel Second Class, from the 1946 Frank Capra film “It’s a Wonderful Life” as he points out the importance of life to a despondent George Bailey, “Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

We all have a purpose, some more than others, but there is no absolute yardstick to measure the degree of significance. Looking back on one’s life, it’s always satisfying to leave behind a record of positive accomplishments, worthwhile achievements, and favorable recognition. But the true measure of a life well lived isn’t how much money a person has accumulated, how much property is owned, or what level of status has been achieved.

Professional athletes, movie stars and national politicians leave behind detailed records of their accomplishments, successes and failures, but very few of us achieve that level of fame – and many of us wouldn’t want to live under that kind of constant scrutiny.

Since you’re not likely to be followed by reporters looking for a story or by photographers hoping to get a candid and unflattering shot of you, you’re more likely to be remembered on a much smaller scale by the friends and family that you encounter in your daily life. These are the people you can affect in ways good and bad – and it seems best to be remembered for the positives, for the good things you’ve done for others in ways that will stay with them over time. This is the key to happiness, which is more of a real reward than any other form of success.

Boston area psychiatrist Robert Waldinger theorizes that there are two kinds of happiness. One is the kind of immediate happiness you feel from such things as passing a test, finding a lost item, or achieving a short-term goal. This kind of contentment is pleasant, but is generally brief.

The second kind of happiness is a more enduring type of well-being. It’s the kind of happiness that comes when you have a sense of meaningful, worthwhile connection to other people. It comes from a sense of belonging to an exclusive club. It’s knowing that you’re a first-team member of a social network – even if that network is relatively small. You don’t have to be on the world stage to achieve this kind of happiness; you can find it just as well in a friendship, on a team, in an organization or within your own family.

The social connections in your life include your spouse and children, your co-workers and neighbors, and the friends you spend your time with. Your interactions with them will always create impressions and memories, some of which will endure long after you’re gone. What you want to leave behind is a personal history that you can look back on with pride. As baseball great Jackie Robinson has said, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”

In most cases, it’s the intangibles that are the greatest measure of a person’s success in their journey through life. The best blueprint for a life of purpose that will endure over time is the simple awareness that the more you make others happy, the happier you will be.