We published a video at qctimes.com last week from a surveillance camera that captured the tragedy at the Rock Island County Courthouse, where a tree limb snapped during a community fireworks celebration and killed two people and injured at least five others.
We obtained the video from the county sheriff’s department through the state’s public records laws, which allow anyone — not just journalists — access to government information. But just because we can legally obtain and publish government documents, recordings and video doesn’t mean that we publish everything we get our hands on.
In the case of the courthouse video, editors debated the merits of publishing. Did the video have news value? Would it help people better understand what happened? Would publishing be insensitive or sensational?
Ultimately, it was my decision to publish. And many readers thought I got it wrong.
On a link to the video on Facebook, a healthy debate developed between readers outraged that we could be so insensitive to the victims’ families and those who saw merit in the video’s news value. One victim’s family was truly hurt by my decision. Others said they found relief and inspiration from the video after seeing scores of people rushing toward the scene to help save the victims. The video revealed that police and rescue crews arrived less than two minutes after the limb fell. Viewers also learned that the limb snapped suddenly and fell without warning, helping to clear up some confusion in the aftermath of the incident about just how the limb came down.
As for the video itself, only a few moments of the recording focused on the limb, which it captured from a viewpoint some distance from the tree. While certainly troubling to watch, it wasn’t gory. Had it been, I likely would have opted not to publish.
Despite what you might hear from armchair news critics, we’re not in this business purely to sell newspapers or rack up internet clicks. If that were the case, we’d stop covering city hall and devote our resources to cute cat videos. Or we’d publish every body-camera recording of police we could find. Or we’d include every brutal detail when we cover rapes. We don’t, because those things are frivolous, gratuitous, sensational or voyeuristic, and they do nothing to help people better understand their communities.
But, most importantly, chasing internet clicks and driving sensationalism don’t help us fulfill our social contract with the communities we cover. Our primary responsibility is to hold up a mirror to the Quad-Cities. And, sometimes, what people see in that reflection isn’t always pretty. Sometimes it hurts innocent families. We take no pleasure in the fact that some of our decisions — regardless of how high-minded our intentions — can harm people who don’t deserve to be harmed.
But at the end of the day, journalism is about sharing truth and giving people as much information as possible to help them better understand the world and events around them. In this case, publishing the video was in line with that core mission.
There are still many questions to be answered about the tragedy on the courthouse lawn. Could it have been prevented? Is anyone to blame? We’ll continue to pursue this story. In the meantime, the video has provided new information about the incident to those seeking it.
I don’t expect to and nor am I seeking to change the minds of folks critical of our decision to publish. But any newspaper worth its salt should be able to explain its decisions. Just like sharing news with the public, that’s part of our job, too.