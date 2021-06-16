The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should

Readers of Liu Cixin’s “Three-Body Problem” trilogy are familiar with the theory that extraterrestrials are quite rationally hiding their locations, to avoid being destroyed by more powerful extraterrestrials. Another idea, proposed by the economist Robin Hanson and his collaborators, is that any “grabby” civilizations out there have expanded so rapidly that we can’t detect the signs. Why not? Because their rapid expansions came after the signals we can observe departed their distant galaxies billions of years ago: "If they were where we could see them, they would be here now instead of us." (A thought that for Hanson helps explain why, if more advanced civilizations exist, we shouldn’t be trying quite so hard to contact them.) A third possibility is that more advanced aliens exist, and they’re neither hiding nor grabby but instead have found a path of technological evolution that doesn’t leave the sorts of signals we’re capable of searching for.