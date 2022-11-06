There are 2 sides to political success: campaigning and competence

Two days and it’s over.

It has been a long, wearying, and exasperating campaign, largely devoid of specifics, rife with lies and distortions, and maddeningly repetitious. Vapid though most television may be, going back to “normal” programming will be like a cleansing of the Augean stables.

Why would anyone want to run for political office these days? Whatever noble ambitions one might have for serving the nation and its people, the prospect of campaigning in this current environment could be likened to a barefoot slog through a pigsty.

Don’t get me wrong; campaigns have always been tough. There is no consolation prize; you either win or lose, so the competition is intense, often heated. But the relentless drumbeat of character assassination on TV and social media these days seems to have completely overwhelmed any rational discussion of what a newcomer aspires to do or an incumbent has — or has not — accomplished.

The content is bad enough, but to have it repeated over and over is mind-numbing. Television itself has devolved in recent years into a vehicle for commercials rather than content. Rom-coms have yielded to violent crime shows, amateur contests and “reality” programs, which seem to exist primarily as a framework for two-to-three-minute spurts of commercials.

In this environment, political ads dominate.

It is a heady time for broadcasters. The money has been pouring in at an amazing rate. The political ads are so numerous that opponents’ ads run side-by-side; something that would never have been done a few years ago. Political standards aren’t the only ones to fall in a rising tide of cash.

The amount of money spent on today’s campaigns is staggering. Even races for state legislative offices can involve millions. Which makes one wonder: Why are these contests so intense and expensive? What, exactly, is at stake?

The answer is short and simple — money and power, two terms that are, in today’s world, interchangeable.

There are two sides to political success: campaigning and competence in office. It is rare to find a candidate with equal ability in both. Recent exemplars are Donald Trump in the former and Joe Biden in the latter. Campaigning is the showbiz side of the game. Voters are carried along by excitement, not thinking, which is why the appeals are to anger and resentment.

I do not believe in conspiracy theories, but I do understand how a group of millionaires were corralled by a dedicated leader to cooperate in achieving control over the government. This is what Charles Koch set out to do years ago. He got others committed by setting out a clear, workable plan and had the ambition — and the income — to make it work.

A practical man, Koch carefully enlisted and inspired others to keep the operation well-financed.

He started from the ground up, funding think tanks to make the enterprise intellectually respectable; donating to universities to establish conservative courses of study; then contributing to right-minded state legislative candidates to slowly and steadily take effective control of 23 state governments, Iowa being one of the recent additions.

Others got in the game on different levels. In 1982, three law students formed the Federalist Society to promote the advancement of deeply conservative lawyers and judges. Over the years, more and more wealthy contributors have enlarged and strengthened the organization. It is now so firmly entrenched that it has pushed six of its adherents into the nine-member Supreme Court.

Corporate America, and the scores of wealthy families who seek its dominance over citizen government, can sense that it is approaching the successful end of a seven-decade crusade to hand control of the country back to those rich enough to buy it. Ironically, through artful use of TV and the internet, they have been able to persuade those who have the most to lose to support the cause.

This election can be the hinge on which the country turns: away from the New Deal and Great Society social advances back to the days of a new breed of Robber Barons. If Congress is wholly or partially secured now, the path to the presidency will be smooth and probably unstoppable in 2024.

It has been amazing to have lived through it all; to see how the country enjoyed a 30-year Golden Age of our democratic republic, only to be coaxed and cajoled into enabling a slide into totalitarianism. It’s not a done deal, but it seems to be going according to plan.

It will be interesting to watch this week; not only the results, but the struggle to deny it if it goes the wrong way.