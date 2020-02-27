Thiessen: 40 years after the 'Miracle on Ice,' socialism makes a comeback

WASHINGTON — Members of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team have come under fire for joining President Trump at his Las Vegas rally last week wearing "Keep America Great" hats. In fact, their appearance was highly appropriate. Forty years ago, those players' victory over the Soviets helped restore our nation's faith in American greatness. A more troubling development in Nevada occurred the day after the rally, when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — a socialist who embraced Soviet-backed regimes — won the state's Democratic caucuses, making him the undisputed front-runner for the party's presidential nomination. Only in a country where many have forgotten the lessons of the Miracle on Ice would this be possible.

The Miracle on Ice came at a time when many believed the Soviet Union was ascendant and that the United States was on the decline. President Jimmy Carter bemoaned a "crisis of confidence . . . a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of our national will." Then, on Feb. 22, 1980, a bunch of American amateurs - most of them college kids — defeated the mighty Soviet team in Lake Placid, New York, and millions of Americans thought: If we can beat the them on the ice, we can beat them in the Cold War.