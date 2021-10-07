Tibbetts: Moving closer to the ledge

Eighteen districts may sound like a lot, but in 2011, there were two dozen districts within 100 people of exceeding the 1% mark. But back then worries about population deviation didn’t seem to matter. Republicans and Democrats passed the maps easily. No complaints, no admonishments to LSA to give it another try.

Smith also complained Tuesday that one House district was off the ideal population by 0.97%. What he didn’t mention was that in 2011, there were three districts that were off by that much or more.

As for the complaint about district shapes, it's not hard to cherry-pick districts and complain about them. Every 10 years, there are oddly shaped districts. It happened in 2011, too. It’s unavoidable if you're going to keep population differences down and meet the other demands of the law, like trying not to subdivide cities. This year, the standard measurements for district shapes were on par with what they were in 2011.