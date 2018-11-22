This week is full of deals, and today is no exception.
Today is Small Business Saturday, which began in 2010 by American Express as a way to bring the holiday shopping to small businesses. Of course, we all need to support our local businesses and the local economy all year long, but this might be a good opportunity to check out some new places that you have not tried yet. Many of our QCA small businesses are offering special promotions to bring you into their business. If you don’t know where to start, a quick search online or on Facebook events for businesses you are interested in should give you some ideas of where to look. Find unique gifts all while supporting a local small business. Here are just a few ideas of areas in the QCA that are offering Small Business Saturday deals.
Downtown Davenport and Downtown Rock Island
Downtown Davenport has a Facebook event page with all the downtown businesses listed for reference with some of the pages tagged to easily find the deals, plus they are posting some of the deals businesses will be having. If you have a hard to shop for person in your life, altSTATES travel will have specials on their tours, like the Ho Ho Holiday Lights Tour, which will be 10% off and seems like a lot of fun. If you’re planning to go to downtown Davenport for shopping, you should also take part in That Dam Shopping Trip, which also takes you into downtown Rock Island, and if you visit 12 stores between the two cities, you’ll get entered into a drawing to win $1,200 in gift certificates. Plus, tomorrow it’s Museum Store Sunday, where they will have a free trolly in Davenport along 2nd Street to shop at the museum stores.
Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport
At the Hilltop Campus Village Events Center starting at 10 a.m. the first 100 shoppers will receive canvas bags with information on the businesses in Hilltop Campus Village, as well as a $5 gift certificate good at any of the participating businesses in HCV. The Hilltop has really come a long way in the last few years with many new and expanded businesses. Last year there were lots of great deals, so surely you can find something for everyone on your shopping list, plus stop for a quick lunch or snack as you look around the area.
Village of East Davenport
The Village of East Davenport is a great place to get a bite to eat at a local establishment, then take a stroll around to some of the stores to grab a deal, like the ones advertised on the Facebook event page. Some highlights include $10 off $50 at Isabel Bloom and Calla Home & Mezzanine Boutique or freebies with purchases at Bayside Bistro and Freddy’s Fritters Dog Bakery. Or check out the Village next weekend for Christmas in the Village for some free family fun to get in the holiday spirit.
Of course, this is just a very small list of bigger areas promoting Small Business Saturday, but you are bound to find deals at most small businesses today. Take the time today and throughout the year to check out a new-to-you business in the Quad-City area to help support our local businesses.