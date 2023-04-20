Scott County Neighbors and Friends!

Spring is here! We are happy to see and welcome the tender new blooming buds on our trees. This is also a stressful time for our family when we hold our breath to see if this year our trees will again be affected by the pre-emergent herbicide drift as they come out of dormancy after a long winter striving to make their food by opening their leaves to capture the sunlight.

We encourage you to please observe your trees, specifically Oaks, white and bur, Hackberries and Red Buds for deformed, tattered, shredded and curled leaves. Most folks incorrectly believe that these leaf deformities are caused by pests. Two years ago, we were in our beloved Backbone State Forest, the oldest state park in Iowa, and we observed pervasive tatters.

The ranger thought the damage was caused by a pest. Progressively for the last 20 years, during early spring, mid-April thru May, we have observed and documented that when fields are being prepared for corn and bean planting and sprayed with a cocktail of pre-emergent herbicide, it coincides with the budding of the above species. The resulting deformation of the emerging leaves is heartbreaking. The leaf damage is caused by misapplication, the characteristics of the toxic chemical, volatilization due to warmer weather or a combination of these factors.

Over the years we have called and submitted damaged leaf samples to IDALS, the Iowa department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The results come back with a cocktail of noxious chemicals, but always Acetochlor which is an active ingredient in the following vastly marketed brands: Harness, Keystone, SureStart, Surpass, Volley and Warrant. In 2022 Dicamba was also detected and 2,4-D in the past.

If you do observe deformed leaves, please file an “Incident Report” with the Department’s Pesticide Bureau by calling 515‐281‐8591. This report must be filed within 60 days after the alleged date that the damage occurred. It is important that these incidents are recorded so that our regulators, foresters, policymakers, and politicians can make sound decisions about the ecological health of our state. We are an integral part of this ecology; it also impacts us.

For the last 26 years of living in rural Scott County we consider it neighborly to be responsible stewards of our land. We have cared for existing century oaks and planted thousands of native trees, including our state tree the Oak. Oak also happens to be a Keystone species. Many other creatures depend on it. As Oaks disappear from our landscape, it will have a cascading effect, we lose all the associated beneficial critters and the enumerable and essential ecological services that they provide to all of us. Folks, our Oaks are dying, let’s protect them!