Trump's reckless drive to reopen schools

Also, there is the equally obvious fact that you can't very well have schools without adults. That means teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others will inevitably be exposed. Even if one takes a callous attitude toward their well-being, what happens when they get sick and have to stay home? Are the children supposed to teach themselves?

And what to do when a student or teacher gets infected? Does everyone in the classroom have to go home and quarantine? What about the other students on that bus route? Does somebody -- the school nurse, maybe -- have to perform contact-tracing to figure out who was playing with whom at recess?

Look, I understand that it's untenable to keep schools closed and children home indefinitely. Distance learning and home schooling are poor substitutes, and parents can't work and do all-day child care at the same time. But there is a reason, according to a Pew Research Center poll released this week, only 19% of U.S. adults believe there should be full-time, in-person instruction in the schools this fall. Americans seem to understand, in a way that Trump fails to grasp, that opening schools now would make a bad situation much worse.