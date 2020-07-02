Ullrich: There is still time to change our family history

Allow me to change the subject and tell you a bit about my family. A long time ago I had a grandfather I adored. He came to America in 1913 at the age of 23 from a small town south of Munich near Germany’s border with Austria. I don’t know why he left Germany. Being stupid, and self-involved I never asked. When his daughter, my mother, died some 30 years ago I inherited the family ‘papers,’ including court documents that showed he abused my grandmother, physically and mentally, and then had her committed to an insane asylum, where she lived the final 17 years of her life. In those days men had all of the power. A signature on the right legal form and voila, a troubled wife is gone.

And then a few years back my aunt and uncle told me a story about my grandfather that finally ended my infatuation with a man people said I resembled. My grandfather, aunt, and uncle lived in suburban Chicago and the three of them drove in to city on occasion and sometimes my obviously disgusted grandfather could be heard angrily muttering from the back seat, “Schwartze, Schwartze.” Blacks, blacks. He didn’t even like ‘seeing’ African-Americans, let alone knowing they lived in Chicago. You see, my grandfather was a racist and had he stayed in Germany I’ve no doubt he would have been a willing Nazi. That’s a bit of my family history and yours may not be much different; fortunately we can still do something about it. We can stand up, fight for justice, tell our stories, raise our voices, and never let the other guy’s band play us off.