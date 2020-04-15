VandeMoortel: Of course we feel lost

Tragically, for some, the grief is for a very real, personal loss of a beloved family member or friend. For many of us the loss is less tangible yet still capable of causing mental and physical disturbances.

Aside from the difficulties about sleep, appetite, and physical movement you might be noticing other differences in how you feel. You might find yourself distracted, unable to focus on a thought or task. Perhaps you hear a conversation but none of it registers in your brain and you find yourself wondering what a person is saying while their lips are moving. You might realize you have gone all day without doing things you would normally do, such as brushing your teeth and other automatic tasks. Some people find themselves spinning in circles with thoughts whirring around in their heads while their usually still toes and fingers are tapping and drumming. All of these changes can be due to not just stress, but stress caused by loss.