VandeMoortel: Searching for peace during these trying times

Knowing those we love are safe and happy brings great comfort. Being able to hear my son tell stories of what his family of seven has done while sheltering in place brings peace to my heart. I get Messenger Kid calls from children who invite me into their world of Legos and art projects. I am grateful to have a large screen on my phone so I can easily see the toothless grin of a granddaughter who lost four teeth in as many weeks. YouTube videos show me kids swimming, rollerblading, and wielding hammers and power tools while helping with home repair projects. I’ve had the honor of listening to the fresh voices of children as they read. I am endlessly enchanted by silly giggles as kids turn themselves into dinosaurs and dragons using the app’s filters. Playing games on Houseparty replaces game night with friends. Text messages, even when they are a simple emoji, let me know somebody is well and thinking of me.