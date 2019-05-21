I remember one time when I was nine years old. I was invited to a birthday party of a classmate. I was the only black kid invited. My mom made sure I was dressed impeccably. My natural curly hair, which I normally wore in braids, was pressed, slicked back and in two neat, curly ponytails. My present was the biggest box with a huge bow. She nervously dropped me off, and when she picked me up the first question she asked was, "How did they treat you?"
She didn’t ask if I had fun or what kind of cake they had … that’s what I wanted to talk about. How did they treat you? I was nine years old. I didn’t understand. Why would anyone treat me differently? But my mother knew. She looked me right in they eye and said, "They will not always treat you well."
Race is a difficult subject to talk about. Sometimes I feel as if I come across a little militant because I talk about it so often. But the first step to solving a problem is to not hide from it. The first step to any form of action is awareness. So, I keep talking about it. And if I open up a little and share my experiences, maybe the conversation will be a little less anxious. Like the first time I was called the N-word.
I made the cheerleading squad at my high school in Milwaukee. I was in the bathroom and they didn’t know I was in there and could hear the conversation. Listening to that word that my mother forbade being used to describe me. They didn’t know that I had worked just as hard. Practiced just as long. Longer in fact. And was twice as dedicated. My mother always told me, "Tracy, you have three strikes against you walking in the door. You’re a woman. You’re Mexican and you’re black. You have to work twice as hard to get half the rewards."
That didn’t matter to them — just the color of my skin. So, I keep talking about it in hopes that we can get a little bolder in our conversations about race.
Numbers don’t lie. Consider these figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Compared to Caucasian Quad Citizens, African-American Quad Citizens are:
• More likely as grandparents to be raising grandchildren (Caucasian: 37.3 percent; African-American: 48 percent.)
• Twice as likely to be unmarried when giving birth (Caucasian: 28.3 percent; African-American: 62.5 percent.)
• More than twice as likely to be renting, instead of owning, their homes (Caucasian: 27 percent; African-American: 67.3 percent.)
• More than twice as likely to have not completed high school (Caucasian: 7.9 percent; African-American: 18.8 percent.)
• Nearly half as likely to hold a bachelor's degree (Caucasian: 28.1 percent; African-American: 15.9 percent.)
• Four times more likely to live in a single-parent household (Caucasian: 14.1 percent; African-American, 61 percent.)
• Nearly half (48.7 percent) of the African-American family households in the Quad-Cities are led by a single mother.
These are real, quantifiable numbers that cannot be ignored. I know how we got here. There was institutionalized, at one time, legalized discrimination in our country. Overt racism. Systematic racism. There’s no argument about that. I’m not talking about this for sympathy. Honestly, I have been treated well by people of all races more often than I have not. I tell the cheerleading story because it happened. I cite these numbers because they are real. And I keep talking about the issue of racial discrimination because I feel it threatens to rob another generation of all the opportunities that all of us want for all of our children, no matter what their color or where they come from.
We can no longer be neutral. By embracing diversity, we can bring transformative solutions and collaborative change in our richly diverse community. We have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. Not because it’s the right thing to do — it’s the smart thing to do.