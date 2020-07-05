Weiler: Supporting manufacturing key election issue

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on Iowa’s economy and its people. While no industry has been spared from this crisis, the state’s manufacturing sector has been particularly hard hit. Iowa's manufacturing sector was initially largely spared, but over the last month 27,300 Iowa manufacturing workers filed unemployment claims — nearly double that of any other industry.

It’s especially concerning not just because of the ripple effects that a healthy manufacturing sector has on the state’s overall economy, but also because of the essential role it plays in helping to drive the state’s economic comeback. Looking ahead, this is also why it is absolutely critical that Iowa voters not overlook the importance of electing leaders running on a strong pro-manufacturing platform.

Manufacturing is responsible for roughly 586,000 jobs in Iowa and generates one-third of Iowa's gross domestic product. Iowa’s equipment manufacturers play a big part, supporting 132,500 Iowa jobs and contributing $13.7 billion a year to the state’s economy.