With today's section dedicated to birds, I'd like to tell you about the latest avian book I read.
It's titled “Bird Sense: What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by Tim Birkhead, and I admit that a portion of what he talked about went over my head.
But what I understood vastly expanded what I know about birds.
His approach was to explain, chapter by chapter, how birds sense the world through sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell — what we humans commonly refer to as "the five senses."
But these senses work somewhat differently in birds than they do in humans. In addition, birds have abilities and senses we do not.
Some birds see ultraviolet light; we do not.
Some birds can echolocate; that is, by making little sounds and judging by the echo back, they know where to fly, navigating in total darkness. We don't hear the echoes because the sound is not within our range of hearing.
Some birds can hear a 5-note song when we hear only three.
Author Birkhead also makes the point that not all birds possess the same qualities. Eagles have spectacular vision, for example, while kiwis can barely see.
And birds have at least one entirely extra sense — magnetic sense — that we don't have.
This is the one that allows them to find their way home when they are taken to a place they have never been before, then released. AMAZING.
Dissection has shown that birds do not obviously possess a specific organ capable of detecting the Earth's magnetic field, Birkhead explains.
The best we can figure at this time, he says, is that two separate processes might work in unison: A chemical mechanism based in the eye provides a compass, while magnetite receptors in the beak provide the map.
"The compass may detect the direction of the magnetic field while the map detects the strength of the magnetic field, and by integrating both types of information birds can find their way home, whether it is across a featureless ocean or crossing large land masses.”
Phew.
In addition to senses, the author touched on emotions.
He supports the idea that at least some birds have some kind of emotional life. One example is two mates who have been separated for a long time. Their welcoming home demonstration is much longer than had they been separated just a short time.
THE TRUTH FOR NOW: Several times throughout the book Birkhead makes a point of saying that what he is explaining is “truth for now, based on current evidence.”
That's important to understand. Particularly in this day when people who deny science point to principles once taught as fact that have since been debunked as support for saying, "aha, you can't believe anything science says."
Science is always on the move. Science can change and we are constantly discovering new things as we build on past research (or debunk it!) and refine our instruments for testing and so forth. That science can change is no reason not to believe "truth for now, based on current evidence."
As I read, I was impressed with the number of scientific principles I learned in high school that I thought we “always knew” when, in fact, we had learned them only 20 years previously.
SO THERE, HE SAID: One of my favorite stories in the book, one that made me chuckle, needs no scientific knowledge to understand.
It was about a man in the 1800s who caught an ivory-bill woodpecker and took him back to his room while he tended to his horse. The ivory-billed is a large, now extinct bird with a terrific beak.
When the man came back to his room, the plaster was down, the laths were exposed and the bird had just about drilled an exit hole in the roof.
Birds are resourceful.
