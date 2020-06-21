What it's like to be a bird

That's important to understand. Particularly in this day when people who deny science point to principles once taught as fact that have since been debunked as support for saying, "aha, you can't believe anything science says."

Science is always on the move. Science can change and we are constantly discovering new things as we build on past research (or debunk it!) and refine our instruments for testing and so forth. That science can change is no reason not to believe "truth for now, based on current evidence."

As I read, I was impressed with the number of scientific principles I learned in high school that I thought we “always knew” when, in fact, we had learned them only 20 years previously.

SO THERE, HE SAID: One of my favorite stories in the book, one that made me chuckle, needs no scientific knowledge to understand.

It was about a man in the 1800s who caught an ivory-bill woodpecker and took him back to his room while he tended to his horse. The ivory-billed is a large, now extinct bird with a terrific beak.

When the man came back to his room, the plaster was down, the laths were exposed and the bird had just about drilled an exit hole in the roof.

Birds are resourceful.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.