Witness is a ‘stone catcher,’ and her courage can light our way forward

Ellison credited, too, the millions of people who marched and protested after Floyd’s death for keeping his life and his death where it belonged — in the public eye.

“His death shocked the conscience of our community, our country, the whole world,” Ellison said.

I love the phrase “bouquet of humanity.” The one that popped into my mind was “stone catchers.”

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” uses the phrase to describe the people who stand up and intervene when someone’s humanity is being robbed.

“I’ve always been struck by that parable, that Scripture, that story where Jesus encounters the woman who has been caught in adultery,” Stevenson told NPR’s Krista Tippett for an “On Being” segment I heard on Christmas Eve. “And those who are there to judge her say that the law says we should stone her to death. And the Scripture reveals that Jesus says, well, let he of you that is without sin cast the first stone. And they’re convicted by that, because they know that none of them is sinless, and they one by one put their stones down and they walk away.”

But the self-righteous don’t always put down their stones.