Wooten: Black Friday, Small Biz Saturday; what about Sunday?

We are at the crest of an annual financial wave that will slowly subside as we move toward Christmas. So reliable is this phenomenon that it has been parsed and institutionalized in our language.

It began two days ago at various times of the morning. In recent years, stores have begun jockeying for the earliest opening hours, hoping to draw shoppers eager to take advantage of limited bargains. In some communities, Black Friday gets underway before the Thanksgiving turkey has cooled.

It’s an odd name for the first big shopping day of the holiday season. “Black” is an adjective normally assigned to some catastrophe, as in the Black Tuesday that marked the beginning of the Great Depression. In recent times, that notion has turned around. Friday’s rush of sales promises to put retailers “in the black” for the year.

There’s an old saying that if your ledgers don’t move from red to black in December, you may soon be out of business. Hence, Black Friday became a hopeful day.

That wasn’t always the case. Years ago, Black Friday in Philadelphia was a cause for concern and extra policing. That was when the annual Army-Navy game was held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The exodus of Thanksgiving family and friends collided with the massive influx of football fans even as Christmas shopping was getting underway. It clogged the city beyond its means of keeping order.

You will note that the big military academy game was finally rescheduled. It’s on December 10th this year, well removed from competing crowds.

Black Friday has become so fixed in the public mind with sales, you will find that tag affixed to bargains offered well before and after the actual day. While it proffers major retail outlets’ best deals, it’s just the beginning of retail inducements.

Realizing that most of the Black Friday action was concentrated on huge commercial establishments, chambers of commerce began promoting the following day as Small Business Saturday, working to assure that local retailers got a fair share of attention — a strategy that has had some degree of success.

Not to be left out of the limelight, online merchants promoted Cyber Monday, a coordinated push that has enjoyed real success.

Ten years ago, non-profit organizations decided to focus attention away from consumerism and toward charitable giving. They reasoned that making appeals in a time of fast-flowing money might be very productive.

It began when New York’s 92nd Street Y coordinated with the United Nations Foundation to form Giving Tuesday, using some of the same marketing techniques that had proven so effective in sales. It is now a global enterprise and a surprisingly successful one.

During the pandemic year of 2021, 35 million people contributed a record 2.7 billion to a broad array of charitable and non-profit organizations; not a bad way to end the five-day spectacle.

You will notice the there is a hole in this span from Friday to Tuesday. What about today, Sunday? That’s when the two sides of the season collide. How does one square religious observation with the pull of the marketplace?

The answer has been that people seem comfortable with both. It was the Christian Church’s early decision to drop major a religious observance — Christmas — into the most popular secular activity in Europe, Saturnalia (itself a religious event that had yielded to secular fun and festivity).

Today is the first Sunday of Advent (“arrival”), the first of four formally penitential weeks leading up to Christmas. In some homes, it is still observed in the use of a four-candle wreath and church attendance.

There is some effort to close this Sunday “gap” with something called National Secondhand Sunday.

I have only heard the term and am not sure how it is to be observed or practiced. We’ll see if it gains public traction.

Meanwhile, let’s remember that, even as sales figures dominate this weekend and the days following, it is money spent to buy something to give away. One person’s charity may be another’s profit, but the impulse to spend arises from kindness and generosity toward others. That’s not a bad thing.

And if you want to give yourself a present, that’s OK too. It’s been a tough year.