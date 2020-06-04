Wooten: Covid-19 is painful for all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Living a covid life: it isn’t easy.

In the two months since our government began to take this pandemic seriously, a lot has changed. Who could have guessed, when the virus was first announced to the world in early January, that our daily lives would be so dramatically altered?

Businesses and schools closing down; air travel almost disappearing; sheltering-in-place and mask-wearing a new social norm; banks and selected services offering drive-in service only; Congress suddenly abandoning its demonizing of deficit spending to throw trillions at the problem while the administration refuses to take either responsibility or action to deal with the pandemic.

Fearful of being stuck with the blame, the president lateraled the problem to the states. Governors were left to deal piecemeal with a national emergency, which meant that, ultimately, it was up to individual citizens to police the situation. Depending on where you lived, you had either orders, suggestions, or hopes to guide you. In the end, it was up to you and me to protect the nation.

Needless to say, the response has varied. Now that we have registered a minimum of 100,000 deaths (the actual figure is thousands higher) and infections rise in the south and midwest as they decline slightly on the coasts, where do we go from here?