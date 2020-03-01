Wooten: Democratic race reaches critical point this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After all the ink that has been spilled over climate change it seems almost pointless to add more. But it is worth noting that carbon levels in the atmosphere now register 414.40 parts per million, a rise from 408.78 ppm four months ago. The last time the world saw a number this high was three million years ago, when seas were 60 feet higher. This means that, unless we come up with some dramatic means of taking carbon out of the air - and stop addIng to it - we can count on steadily rising to that level again. At minimum.

As for England’s watery travail, some rivers have flooded five times in the last four months. A deep low has been parked to the west, sending heavy rain and near-hurricane force winds across the island. It has moved north, but the winds continue. Here at home, the capricious system that threatened us with record snow moved south and east. That surprise was but a sample of how tough it is to track weather patterns as the globe continue to warm.

But we were talking about politics. Here, an immediate concern is the Democratic primary which reaches a potentially critical point this week. The question is whether or not Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders can take a commanding lead over his rivals. If he does, then the Democrats are heading for the same kind of train wreck that upended the Republican Party in 2016.