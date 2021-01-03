Wooten: Get ready for wild ride

Slamming the door on 2020 may feel satisfying, but most of its problems will continue to reach across a fair span of 2021. The pandemic will remain with us, mutating as it goes. The economic mess in its wake will take time to clean up. The chaos of the Trump Administration has yet to play out, but, with luck, we might see the worst of it over this week.
The emotional wrangle of recent Congressional votes and veto override should be done for the moment, but there remains one last chance to overturn our democracy in a legislative coup. It’s a slim one, but the country can’t rest easy until we get to the end of the week.
There is also the special election in Georgia this Tuesday, one which will decide whether or not the incoming Biden administration has a chance to effect its will. Unless both Democratic candidates win, Mitch McConnell will still control the Senate and we have seen just how efficiently and relentlessly he blocked President Obama’s agenda. While he and Biden worked together for years, there is no guarantee that cooperation of the past will continue into the future.
The Georgia polls close at 7 p.m., after which a raft of absentee votes will be counted. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has proved himself to be bone-honest in managing elections, despite enormous pressure from fellow party members to bend the rules. That should give voters confidence that the ballots will be counted accurately and a result announced by week’s end.
Another political concern may be settled a bit earlier. Congress meets at mid-day on Wednesday to begin the ritual counting and acceptance of electoral college votes. In previous presidential elections this has been a routine matter, but there is nothing routine in the process this year.
Recall that the casting of votes by members of the electoral college on December 14th, and subsequent certification of the results, were covered on television, moving from state to state throughout the day: a TV first. This unusual attention was occasioned by Trump’s attempts to undermine the process. It is rumored that a similar effort will be made to alter a final count and acceptance by Congress. Some of his allies have indicated that they will try to negate votes in the five key states he lost to Biden
Here’s how it works.
In accordance with the Constitution and law enacted to set the terms, Congress will meet in joint session this coming Wednesday for the final count of electoral votes. The sealed state results are carried into the house chamber in mahogany boxes and opened. Tellers then read aloud the state votes in alphabetical order.
At the conclusion of the tally, the presiding officer (Vice President Pence this year) will declare the winning team of president and vice president. However, after each state’s tally is announced, an objection may be made. It must be submitted in writing and signed by one senator and one representative. We are told that such a tactic may be used this year.
In the case of one or more objections, the joint session suspends and the members separate to meet in their respective chambers to debate for two hours, after which they decide the issue by majority vote. For an objection to be sustained, it must be agreed to by majority vote in both the House and Senate. Failing that, the votes are counted as reported and the process is over.
We hear reports that several Republican House members are willing to sign such an objection, but Senate leader Mitch McConnell has warned his colleagues not to do so. One senator, presidential hopeful Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced that he is willing to co-sign one. The prospect of such an action guarantees intense media interest. If live television coverage is permitted, the temptation to grandstand will be almost irresistible, so anything can happen.
If individuals rise to object without a written request and partner, Pence should rule them out of order, as Vice President Al Gore did when he presided at his own losing count in 2001, gaveling down objections made by fellow Democrats over the abruptly-concluded Florida vote that cost him the presidency.
It was a test of character. It will be interesting to see what Vice President Pence does when put to a similar trial.
And that’s just the first week of the New Year, not forgetting a pandemic and climate spinning out of control. There’s no guarantee that things will settle down as the year progresses. We just have to take it one week at a time. Let’s see how this first one goes.
Hang on.