Wooten: Get ready for wild ride

In the case of one or more objections, the joint session suspends and the members separate to meet in their respective chambers to debate for two hours, after which they decide the issue by majority vote. For an objection to be sustained, it must be agreed to by majority vote in both the House and Senate. Failing that, the votes are counted as reported and the process is over.

We hear reports that several Republican House members are willing to sign such an objection, but Senate leader Mitch McConnell has warned his colleagues not to do so. One senator, presidential hopeful Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced that he is willing to co-sign one. The prospect of such an action guarantees intense media interest. If live television coverage is permitted, the temptation to grandstand will be almost irresistible, so anything can happen.

If individuals rise to object without a written request and partner, Pence should rule them out of order, as Vice President Al Gore did when he presided at his own losing count in 2001, gaveling down objections made by fellow Democrats over the abruptly-concluded Florida vote that cost him the presidency.

It was a test of character. It will be interesting to see what Vice President Pence does when put to a similar trial.