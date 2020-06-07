Wooten: It isn’t an easy job

Some sixty-five years ago, I presented a half-hour television documentary entitled “Minister, Soldier, Physician.” It was part of my Tuesday evening series on WHBF-TV, “Spectrum,” which, like this column, dealt with a wide range of topics. This one focused on the local police department.
I got the title from a long-lost article which sought to define the role a policeman plays in society: one who ministers to its needs, guards its safety, and works to cure its ills. It was, in this rough world, an idealized proposition.
It’s also a hard one to live up to. A policeman has to deal with some unpleasant people and situations; not always, but often enough to breed caution and a quick temper. There is also the fact that, when called to take care of a neighborhood disturbance, you may answer it with your life. You are seldom summoned to enjoy a cup of coffee; you are always called to deal with a problem.
The job requires skills that range from conciliation to confrontation. Training tends to emphasize the latter, because that is when the risks are highest. Your life may be on the line, as well as the lives and safety of others. You must know how to handle weapons safely and effectively. It is also important to use them only as a last resort. Citizens are usually tense when dealing with the police; the police must always be calm: in control of himself (or, increasingly, herself) as well as the situation.
In other words, it isn’t an easy job.
What makes it more difficult these days is that we live in a period of heightened tension. For too many people, it’s tough to land a job that pays more than minimum wage. Full-time work that provides health insurance can be hard to find. Housing costs have risen steadily. The whole business of making a living can be daunting, especially if you don’t have a college degree - and the cost of that seems out of reach.
It’s tempting to go into debt to achieve the American dream, but that only complicates things.
Even if you have somehow managed a degree of economic balance, along comes something like coronavirus to knock it all apart. As society’s ills increase, a policeman’s problems multiply. We have seen it here in the Quad Cities: rises in domestic violence, theft, drug use, and disagreements that develop into shooting sprees. And that means calling the cops.
But what can quickly move things up several notches is America’s overwhelming weakness: racism. It’s too easy to move from treating someone as a person to seeing them as a member of a different group; especially one defined by skin color. Add to that our lingering history of slavery and social subjection, and such encounters quickly escalate.
Even under stress, the majority of our police are professional in their behavior. But there are people in many cities who should never be wearing a badge. As Shakespeare put it, “proud man, dress’d in a little brief authority” is often tempted to misuse that authority. The cohesion needed for a effective police force involves a sense of teamwork, which can lead to giving a fellow cop some leeway, even when he or she steps across a line of decent behavior.
So, bad things, even unspeakable things happen, as we have seen in Minneapolis, a city already known for some rough policing. Last October, at a Trump rally, the city’s police union leader, Lt. Bob Kroll, thanked the president for “letting the cops do their job,” by releasing them from “the handcuffing and oppression” of the Obama Administration’s program to investigate and reform police department practices. Something that obviously was needed.
But here we are, in the middle of a huge upheaval, affecting both police and civilians. In some cities, the police have walked with the protesters; in others they have quickly resorted to muscle. There have been some White Nationalists and reckless thieves who moved quickly to turn the public outpouring into a rebellion, but the mass of protesters have taken charge. They are determined to effect change, but by peaceful means.
Reporters talking to those in the street find their frustration includes, not only anger at the social injustice of racism, but also the growing financial inequality with has frayed family life and stunted opportunity for individual growth. They are dismayed by the ineptitude of our government and its subservience to wealth. The growing ravages of climate change are also cited. Covid-19 is not the only sickness in the land.
It is important to remember that we are all flawed to some extent. I have sympathy for the police who ably and responsibly handle their difficult tasks while carrying the burden of the criminal behavior of some of their comrades. The country is riven by racial groups who seek nothing so much as open warfare. And I well understand and share the frustration of most citizens who would like nothing better than for government to function well and fairly for us all.
Our police understand the need to maintain order. Given enlightened training and humane leadership, they are also well-positioned to tend to our needs and work with care and precision to cure our social ills.
Minister, soldier, physician: not a bad job description.
