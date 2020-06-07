Wooten: It isn’t an easy job

So, bad things, even unspeakable things happen, as we have seen in Minneapolis, a city already known for some rough policing. Last October, at a Trump rally, the city’s police union leader, Lt. Bob Kroll, thanked the president for “letting the cops do their job,” by releasing them from “the handcuffing and oppression” of the Obama Administration’s program to investigate and reform police department practices. Something that obviously was needed.

But here we are, in the middle of a huge upheaval, affecting both police and civilians. In some cities, the police have walked with the protesters; in others they have quickly resorted to muscle. There have been some White Nationalists and reckless thieves who moved quickly to turn the public outpouring into a rebellion, but the mass of protesters have taken charge. They are determined to effect change, but by peaceful means.

Reporters talking to those in the street find their frustration includes, not only anger at the social injustice of racism, but also the growing financial inequality with has frayed family life and stunted opportunity for individual growth. They are dismayed by the ineptitude of our government and its subservience to wealth. The growing ravages of climate change are also cited. Covid-19 is not the only sickness in the land.