Wooten: Not your normal Fourth of July weekend

You may bristle at this, but a quick scan of the foreign press will bear me out. Those viewing us from outside think we have lost our collective mind. The election of Donald Trump was considered a blunder, but then, those Americans occasionally do strange things. His subsequent, remorseless dismantling of our domestic institutions and blithe dismissal of international relationships were stunning, but not as shocking as Congressional unwillingness to check his outrageous behavior.

What happened to the land of the free and the home of the brave? The short answer is that we mistook one of TV’s fictional characters for the real thing and were stuck with his inadequacies. Oddly enough, he seemed to be sailing toward re-election by commanding the news each day, distracting everyone from the damage being done in every department of government. But Nature stepped in and the man behind the curtain was revealed.

Although Trump declared himself the only one who could fix things back in 2016, he ignored the threat of coronavirus until it was late in the game. Even when it could no longer be dismissed, he refused to take charge - or even put someone competent in charge - and handed off a national crisis to the fifty states. The resulting chaos was inevitable.