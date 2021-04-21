Commentary: Struggling families deserve help, not punishment

How do I know? Because in this case, a local nonprofit agency that partners with state government intervened to provide parenting skills, which helped speed the successful return of the child to the home. These interventions should be routine and available in communities nationwide before children are removed.

Imagine, for example, a world in which instead of removing a child, the parents got help with job training, access to day care and subsidized housing. In many cases, the serious but solvable crisis for a mother or father is drug addiction. But instead of treating poverty as a condition and substance abuse disorder as a chronic relapsing illness, a struggling parent in this country too often is treated as a criminal.

The long-term costs of well-meaning, but overly aggressive policing of families is staggering.

No matter how chaotic a home may appear, parents offer love and protection to their children. Removing a child inflicts lasting trauma. Research shows children in foster care are significantly more likely than other youths to drop out of school, face economic hardship as adults and suffer mental health problems. Poverty and trauma from one generation gets carried over to the next.