Editorial: Child care is in crisis, but we can fix it — and help the economy, too

The crisis in affordable child care came to a head locally this month when United Teachers Los Angeles, in an agreement that brings teachers back to L.A. Unified campuses, negotiated a day care stipend. Teachers with children ages 5 and younger will receive $500 per month for each kid to help defray the cost.

It's not that teachers deserve this help more than other essential workers such as nurses, farmworkers and the like. But the question shouldn't be, "Why do teachers get this benefit?" It should be, "Why doesn't this country do a better job on this for all workers who need it?"

In Quebec and in many European nations, high-quality child care is heavily subsidized by the government; in some countries, such as France, it's free starting with infants, but there's a steep shortage of openings and long waiting lists. In England, middle-class parents pay a higher percentage of their incomes than Americans do. In fact, it's the most expensive day care system in the world. But targeted subsidies bring the cost way down for impoverished British families, while in the U.S., a low-income single mother of two children pays close to a third of her income for day care.