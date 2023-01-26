Editorial: Davenport's MLK Park to play important role for many generations

What began as a task force in 2014 will now become a reality. Congratulations to Friends of MLK and everyone who has worked to bring about the MLK Park on northeast corner of 5th and Brady streets in Davenport.

Work is expected to start in spring and finish in summer. This will be the first formal memorial of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city of Davenport. King spoke in the city in April 1965 when he received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award from the Diocese of Davenport’s Catholic Interracial Council.

The park will include standing displays for exhibits that educate and provide historical context. The displays can be changed for specific programming and events. A stage and lawn for community events and classes also are planned.

Friends of MLK Chair and CEO Ryan Saddler said key features of the park will be a look at the Davenport civil rights movement ad how African Americans moved through slavery.

The financial support for the park has come quickly over the past two years, the result of fundraising efforts, philanthropy and a commitment from city, county and regional authorities.

Friends of MLK raised $1.1 million from state and local grants and private donors. In 2021 the project received a $500,000 pledge from Davenport, using American Rescue Plan Act funds. In spring 2022, the Friends group secured grants from the county, the Regional Development Authority, and the Scott County Regional Authority. MidAmerican Energy Co’s Foundation gave $250,000 and Ascentra Credit Union Foundation pledged $50,000 to the park.

We want to recognize the work of the Friends of MLK and all of the entities that helped push this important project forward. The park will serve an important role in connecting our cultural and ethnic past to our present and fostering understanding and learning for many generations to come.