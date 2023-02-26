It’s rewarding to see the rest of Illinois recognizing products made in the Quad-Cities. Earlier in February, Dot’s Pots of Moline and Boetje’s Foods of Rock Island were inducted into the Illinois Made program.

Quad-Citians have long known the unique beauty of handmade pottery at Dot’s Pots and the world-class flavor of Boejte’s Stone Ground Dutch Mustard.

And now the small businesses, with one-of-a-kind products, are recognized statewide, thanks to the Illinois Office of Tourism adding them to its group of 200 “makers” from all across Illinois. They join these other businesses in the Quad-Cities: Lagomarcino’s, Navarro Canoe and Wild Cherry Spoon Co.

The Illinois Made program was launched in 2016 with the purpose of encouraging visitors to discover local products and see Illinois craftspeople at work.

Boetje's story dates back to 1889, when Fred Boetje began selling his Stone Ground Dutch Mustard door-to-door in Rock Island. The popularity of the gourmet mustard has grown and, more recently, has won many awards, including a gold medal in 2020 at the annual World Mustard Competition sponsored by the National Mustard Museum in Middletown, Wisconsin.

Boetje's owner Will Kropp says the recipe is the same since 1889 and is now sold in 30 states.

Dorothy Beach and her husband, Dan Lawrence, have operated Dot's Pots for 25 years. Dorothy and Dan use wheel-thrown, hand and slab techniques to build beautiful pottery and sculpted clay, which is sold at their at their location at 2822 16th St., Moline.

We appreciate these and all businesses unique to the Quad-Cities. And we're glad to see the Illinois Office of Tourism acknowledging them.

West Lake Park beach will be back in action

Another bit of good news came on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River. While summer is still a ways off, we can look forward to West Lake Park beach and boathouse reopening after three years of restoration work.

The water quality had deteriorated in the four lakes: Blue Grass Lake, Railroad Lake, Lambach Lake and Lake of the Hills. They were put on the state’s list of impaired waters. Soil erosion since the 620-acre park was built in the 1960s had caused an increase in sediment, which impacts the oxygen levels of the lake and causes problems for plants and fish.

Enter the good news.

A $4 million, multi-year restoration project drained and dredged the four lakes, setting up fish habitats and erosion control on the shores to prevent sediment from re-entering. Three-quarters of the project was paid for by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Roger Kean, executive director of Scott County Conservation, said he hopes the lakes can be removed from the list, but that will require years of monitoring water quality.

We’re glad to see the improvements, and kids will no doubt enjoy the new feature in the swimming area — an inflatable floating playground. Two floating structures will each be able to hold 40 children and teenagers at a time.

It’s been a long time coming, but we expect Quad-Citians will be ready for the beach when it opens May 27, Memorial Day weekend.