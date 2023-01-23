Editorial: Lawmakers and law enforcers should work together on behalf of the people

It’s come to this: Most of Illinois' sheriffs have said they will not enforce the new assault weapons law approved in Illinois.

The law, House Bill 5471, bans rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols, according to the Associated Press. Those already owning these guns are required to register them by Jan. 1, 2024.

The law is somewhat in response to the July 4, 2022, Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people and injured 30 at a Fourth of July parade.

Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker sent out news releases, saying they believe the law is unconstitutional and that they oppose it. They are not alone. Some 90 out of 102 county sheriffs say they won’t aggressively enforce the law. Many of the sheriffs released a letter proclaiming their intent to not enforce the new law, using similar words and phrases.

Booker said: “… Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this act.”

Hart stopped short of saying he won’t enforce the law, which is a proper distinction to make. Illinois sheriffs have a First Amendment right to speak out about laws or whatever they choose. And they can coordinate that message to have a louder voice, as is clearly the case here.

But we think those sheriffs who have said they won’t enforce the law have stepped across an ethical legal line. In Illinois, laws are made in the House and Senate, signed into law by the governor, tested in the courts and enforced by police and prosecutors. Everyone has a job to do and is expected to do it, whether they agree with every task or not.

Beyond the ethics, this sends a message to Illinois residents that they must adhere only to the laws they agree with. Laws are laws, whether we believe in them or not. We can change them through voting, lobbying or running for office. We can also challenge laws in court, which is what’s happening with regard to House Bill 5471. (A judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday, barring the enforcement of the new law). But we must abide by the laws that exist.

This protest from sheriffs seems more about politics than anything else. Sheriffs and police chiefs have always had discretion on where to invest their energy, and there’s seldom fanfare about those decisions. So why the big coordinated megaphone on assault weapons? It’s political push back against a liberal legislature and governor. It's national political division, coming home to roost.

While we believe sheriffs should enforce laws, lawmakers could do better as well. Whatever happened to building a consensus before creating new laws? We realize the Democrats have a super majority in the Illinois House and Senate, but that doesn’t mean those in opposition should be ignored.

Yes, sometimes the right thing to do must be done, regardless of opposition. But why not benefit from bringing people of varying political perspectives and experiences together to solve a problem?

Not everything needs to be a fight. We’d like to see lawmakers and law enforcers work together instead of facing off.

