Editorial: Lawmakers and law enforcers should work together on behalf of the people

It’s come to this: Most of Illinois' sheriffs have said they will not enforce the new assault weapons law approved in Illinois.
The law, House Bill 5471, bans rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols, according to the Associated Press. Those already owning these guns are required to register them by Jan. 1, 2024.
The law is somewhat in response to the July 4, 2022, Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people and injured 30 at a Fourth of July parade.
Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker sent out news releases, saying they believe the law is unconstitutional and that they oppose it. They are not alone. Some 90 out of 102 county sheriffs say they won’t aggressively enforce the law. Many of the sheriffs released a letter proclaiming their intent to not enforce the new law, using similar words and phrases.
Booker said: “… Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this act.”
Hart stopped short of saying he won’t enforce the law, which is a proper distinction to make. Illinois sheriffs have a First Amendment right to speak out about laws or whatever they choose. And they can coordinate that message to have a louder voice, as is clearly the case here.
But we think those sheriffs who have said they won’t enforce the law have stepped across an ethical legal line. In Illinois, laws are made in the House and Senate, signed into law by the governor, tested in the courts and enforced by police and prosecutors. Everyone has a job to do and is expected to do it, whether they agree with every task or not.
Beyond the ethics, this sends a message to Illinois residents that they must adhere only to the laws they agree with. Laws are laws, whether we believe in them or not. We can change them through voting, lobbying or running for office. We can also challenge laws in court, which is what’s happening with regard to House Bill 5471. (
A judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday, barring the enforcement of the new law) . But we must abide by the laws that exist.
This protest from sheriffs seems more about politics than anything else. Sheriffs and police chiefs have always had discretion on where to invest their energy, and there’s seldom fanfare about those decisions. So why the big coordinated megaphone on assault weapons? It’s political push back against a liberal legislature and governor. It's national political division, coming home to roost.
While we believe sheriffs should enforce laws, lawmakers could do better as well. Whatever happened to building a consensus before creating new laws? We realize the Democrats have a super majority in the Illinois House and Senate, but that doesn’t mean those in opposition should be ignored.
Yes, sometimes the right thing to do must be done, regardless of opposition. But why not benefit from bringing people of varying political perspectives and experiences together to solve a problem?
Not everything needs to be a fight. We’d like to see lawmakers and law enforcers work together instead of facing off.
Activists say last year was one of the worst on record for gun violence in the US, with nearly 650 mass shootings.
An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. Civilians later used some of the missing weapons in violent crimes. To reach its total, AP culled criminal investigations, court records and property loss forms, and analyzed data from military registries of small arms. AP’s analysis of all that information shows the following guns were among the most commonly missing -- or, in some cases, among the most remarkable.
States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011
Gun sales on the rise
According to the number of firearm-related background checks performed by the FBI, Black Friday in 2022 was the third-highest day for gun sales ever, surpassing the amounts sold on the same dates in 2020 and 2021. (Note: The data does not directly represent a one-to-one correlation between a firearm background check and sale, as it does not include private gun purchases or instances where a carry permit is as an alternative to the background check.)
In some states, gun control laws are in judicial limbo. In Oregon, voters passed
Measure 114 in the November elections. The proposal aimed to end the so-called "Charleston loophole," which allowed buyers to obtain a firearm from a dealer before the background check was complete. It also added the requirement to pass a training course before purchasing a weapon.
In Washington D.C., where firearm-related background checks have skyrocketed in the last decade, permits are not required to buy rifles, shotguns, or handguns. However, background checks are
mandatory for all private sales, and gun buyers must register every firearm they acquire.
Illinois, which has one of the most stringent gun regulations in America,
leads the nation in background checks, which suggests the state's laws are functioning as designed.
With each state in the country addressing the issue of gun ownership and registration in different ways,
Stacker consulted data from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to examine which states have seen the most significant increase in firearm-related background checks between 2011 and 2021. The figures taken into consideration are criminal record requests initiated by an officially licensed Federal Firearms Licensee or criminal justice/law enforcement agency before issuing a purchase or transfer permit. You may also like: Here's how much legislation in each state restricts or protects trans youth
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#25. Texas
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 202.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 617,597
--- Checks in 2021: 1,870,113
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,436,646
KatMoy // Shutterstock
#24. Missouri
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 204.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 199,086
--- Checks in 2021: 605,570
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 445,110
JEWEL SAMAD // Getty Images
#23. Washington
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 228,935
--- Checks in 2021: 702,930
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 619,603
DmyTo // Shutterstock
#22. Mississippi
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 96,484
--- Checks in 2021: 296,694
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 222,042
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#21. Oklahoma
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 214.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 121,014
--- Checks in 2021: 380,249
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 295,071
damann // Shutterstock
#20. Vermont
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 218.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 16,016
--- Checks in 2021: 51,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 39,959
Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 187,321
--- Checks in 2021: 624,251
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 474,871
Yasemin Yurtman Candemir // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 55,404
--- Checks in 2021: 184,807
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 146,184
Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock
#17. Tennessee
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 252.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 262,331
--- Checks in 2021: 925,496
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 746,690
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#16. Wisconsin
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 255.4%
--- Checks in 2011: 216,797
--- Checks in 2021: 770,432
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 565,119
Gagarin Iurii // Shutterstock
#15. South Carolina
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 266.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 126,627
--- Checks in 2021: 463,562
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 354,870
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#14. Illinois
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 270.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 694,784
--- Checks in 2021: 2,571,685
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 3,998,754
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#13. Georgia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 271.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 209,268
--- Checks in 2021: 776,297
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 501,896
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 285.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 114,368
--- Checks in 2021: 440,999
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 412,741
Dmitri T // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 307.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 8,582
--- Checks in 2021: 34,928
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 24,810
Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock
#9. Ohio
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 310.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 201,843
--- Checks in 2021: 828,561
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 564,951
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#8. Virginia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 312.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 155,912
--- Checks in 2021: 643,707
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 498,195
Cass Tippit // Shutterstock
#7. Arizona
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 337.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 122,097
--- Checks in 2021: 533,540
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 446,903
megaflopp // Shutterstock
#5. Alabama
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 464.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 159,840
--- Checks in 2021: 902,047
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 617,962
carroteater // Shutterstock
#4. Delaware
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 485.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 11,355
--- Checks in 2021: 66,462
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 51,286
Dmitry Markov152 // Shutterstock
#3. Florida
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 577.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 241,671
--- Checks in 2021: 1,636,929
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,255,284
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
#2. New Jersey
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 659.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 29,093
--- Checks in 2021: 221,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 152,088
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
States with the biggest gun industries
In 1934, Congress ratified the
National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.
In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.
While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.
An estimated
393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.
Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.
Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.
Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.
Canva
#50. Washington DC (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#50. Hawaii (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)
image_vulture // Shutterstock
#49. Rhode Island
- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#48. Delaware
- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)
Patrick Smith // Getty Images
#47. New Jersey
- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#46. Vermont
- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#45. New York
- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images
#44. North Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)
Mike Kemp // Getty Images
#43. Illinois
- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)
Jeff Schear // Getty Images
#41. Maine (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#40. Massachusetts
- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#39. South Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#38. Nebraska
- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)
Andrew Burton // Getty Images
#36. West Virginia
- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)
MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images
#35. Connecticut
- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)
Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images
#34. New Mexico
- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)
VW Pics // Getty Images
#33. California
- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)
Matthew Corley // Shutterstock
#31. New Hampshire
- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)
ED JONES // Getty Images
#30. Maryland
- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)
Erick Gibson // Shutterstock
#29. Mississippi
- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#28. Idaho
- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)
Kozup Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Iowa
- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)
FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock
#26. Utah
- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)
GEORGE FREY // Getty Images
#25. Louisiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)
WKanadpon // Shutterstock
#24. Arkansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)
Ana Hollan // Shutterstock
#23. Nevada
- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)
Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock
#21. Oregon (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)
Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock
#21. Washington (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)
Karen Ducey // Getty Images
#19. Oklahoma (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)
damann // Shutterstock
#19. Minnesota (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)
Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock
#18. Kansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)
John Moore // Getty Images
#16. Kentucky
- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)
Kyle M Price // Shutterstock
#15. Wisconsin
- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Alabama
- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)
Barry Lewis // Getty Images
#13. Missouri
- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#12. Indiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#11. Michigan
- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#10. Tennessee
- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
#8. Georgia
- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#6. Ohio
- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
#5. North Carolina
- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#4. Pennsylvania
- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)
woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock
#3. Arizona
- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)
Allen.G // Shutterstock
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board includes Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Tom Martin and Community Member John Wetzel.
