Remember that deafening cry from Iowa students about the books in their classrooms and in their libraries?

We don’t either.

That’s because the outrage regarding books was borne of politics and has helped fuel a culture war that is now embedded in Iowa.

In fall 2021, Glenn Youngkin backed a local school board’s banning of two books during his successful campaign for governor of Virginia. That success sparked a fire that caught on with other governors — South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, Florida’s Ron DeSantis and now Iowa’s Kim Reynolds — as well as Republican state legislatures.

The number of books banned or challenged in the United States doubled from 2021 to 2022. More than 1,600 books were banned from school libraries in the 2021-22 school year. The books nearly all have LGBTQ+ or racial themes.

While none of the school districts in the Quad-Cities area has any books on American Library Association’s list of challenged or banned books, state legislators have made it a priority to save our students from books such as “Gender Queer” and “The Bluest Eye,” which they've deemed inappropriate.

Some groups, such as Moms for Liberty, have taken up the cause and pushed here in Iowa for laws that address this school library problem. They’ve met with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Some Iowa Republicans have made increased library scrutiny a central focus this legislative session. Lawmakers held hearings about removing books, asking administrators about their process for selecting and reconsidering library books.

A bill proposed by Gov. Reynolds would require school districts to publish online all materials used in classes and books available in classrooms and school libraries and create a process for parents to request material be removed.

Further, if any school in Iowa removes a book, that book would be added to a statewide “removal list,” maintained by the Iowa Department of Education. A student at any public school in Iowa then would need written permission from a parent before being allowed to access the book. The bill also would ban instruction on gender identity in kindergarten through fifth grade and notify parents if a student expresses a different gender than their assigned birth.

Some books absolutely have adult themes that are too advanced for younger students, and we welcome guidance from school librarians and educators as to how to proceed. But is this a problem that requires state intervention? No. This is national politics filtering down to our locally controlled schools. We think local schools are handling the issue fine. And parents have plenty of access to local schools and elected school board members.

While this movement is driven by conservatives, what if liberals gain a majority in Iowa? As recently at 2012 the state voted for a Democrat to lead the country. It’s not difficult to fathom pressure from the left to ban a different set of books, say “Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” How about we keep state and national politics out of our school libraries?

In the meantime, let’s try to get students in there. Nationally, kids are reading and comprehending less.

The number of nine- and 13-year-olds nationally who say they read for fun daily has dropped to its lowest level since at least the mid-1980s, according to a National Assessment of Educational Progress survey conducted in late 2019 and early 2020 (before the pandemic).

Only 17% of 13-year-olds surveyed in 2019-20 read for fun nearly every day, which was down from 27% in 2012 and 35% in 1984, when the question first was asked.

And comprehension levels dropped too.

A study by Alexandra Spichtig, sponsored by Reading Plus, an adaptive literacy intervention platform, found that students read 19% slower than their counterparts of 50 years ago.

“The overarching issue is probably that students just read less,” Spichtig said in a 2019 story in EdSurge, a nonprofit newsroom. “With reading less comes less practice. Then with less practice, reading doesn't feel as comfortable. When something doesn't feel comfortable, you don't like to do it.”

While time spent reading is declining, screen use among teens and tweens grew 17% from 2019 to 2021, according to a survey by Common Sense Media. The survey found those aged eight to 12 spent more than five hours on screens, and 13- to 18-year-olds averaged more than eight hours. And that was two years ago.

Our students and schools have more challenges than ever. We don’t think books are among them.