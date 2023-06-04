Three people are still missing and families of two believe them to be dead inside the rubble of the partially collapsed building at 324 Main St. in downtown Davenport.

Those still missing as of Saturday morning are Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.

The six-story apartment building partially collapsed at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, May 28, a day that won’t be forgotten in the Quad-Cities.

This never should have happened. The safeguards failed.

The days that followed brought many questions about how this happened. Why didn’t inspections detect the apartment building with some 84 commercial and residential units was on the verge of collapse? Why wasn’t the building condemned and the residents evacuated? Some 50 people are expected to have been living there. Had the building collapsed at 4:55 a.m. instead of 4:55 p.m. the casualties would be much higher.

We must work exhaustingly to find these answers.

The building is owned by Andrew Wold’s Davenport Hotel, L.L.C. who bought the building in 2021 from Waukee Investments, L.L.C. for $4.2 million, county records show.

We know from documents released Wednesday, including structural engineering reports, that city officials and Wold were warned that portions of the building were unstable. The west wall that collapsed was of particular concern, especially in the past five months. A report days before the collapse noted that the wall appeared to be losing stability and was visibly bowing.

Residents who moved out days before the building collapse told us of complaints they made of unsafe conditions and cracks in floors and walls. A contractor who had once bid on repair work said he warned workers two days before the collapse, “Get away. You’re going to die.”

And a 911 call was made the day before the collapse because of concerns about the façade crumbling.

In a report March 1, the city deemed the “site is secure.” Work on the building passed city inspections April 12, April 21, and May 1.

The recent history of the building, built in 1907, included many red flags, coming as early as January 2020 when it was owned by Waukee Investments, L.L.C.

None of the warning signs triggered evacuations.

One of the developments during the week was the announcement that Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan stepped down. Pradhan had visited the building May 25 and mistakenly noted it had “passed” inspection, when it should have said “incomplete” because the work was ongoing. According to the city, Pradhan’s effort Tuesday to change the status to “incomplete” resulted in a listing as “failed,” because of a technical glitch.

Also, the city fined Wold $300 for failing to maintain a safe structure in legal action the city described as an effort to make sure the owner couldn't transfer the property to avoid legal costs. And searches continued.

The city’s messaging was misguided in the hours after the collapse.

On Monday morning, officials said they had no credible information that anyone was missing and planned to start demolition on the building Tuesday morning because of the danger the unstable building presented.

Meanwhile, people stood outside the building hoping the worst had not happened to loved ones. Were they alive in the building? A woman was discovered and rescued from the fourth floor of the building at about 8 p.m. Monday. The day’s events led to protests at the site to hold off on demolition and search for those still missing.

The city delayed the demolition and brought in search teams along with local firefighters. Beloved pets were rescued, and survivors are now ruled out. The city has declined to say whether remains have been found.

The city has improved its communications by holding several news conferences and making building documents available.

Further, the city is offering residents of the building $6,000, and businesses will be eligible for $25,000. Adjacent businesses are being offered $5,000. We applaud those moves and urge the city to move quickly with this relief.

Those residents fortunate enough not to lose a loved one in the collapse still lost all their belongings. Some immediate housing would have helped ease their burden.

Thanks goes out to the first responders who rescued seven people immediately from the scene, risking their own lives and the team who saved the life of Quanishia White-Berry by performing an on-site amputation of her leg above the knee to free her.

Officials cleared the area to keep those standing just outside out of danger from the unstable building.

And we appreciate the state search teams who swept the building, rescued pets and looked for survivors as well as bodies. They risked their own health for the greater good. They are heroes.

The aftermath of the collapse has brought to light the poor conditions that people were living in, including, at times, no heat or hot water. Some 146 actions were taken at the property in the past three years. More diligence is clearly needed to assure residents are offered livable conditions that are safe.

Mayor Mike Matson promised to improve inspections and to investigate what happened. This is a must.

In the days ahead, we need to use this tragedy as a lesson. Just as we changed our approach after the breach of the Hesco barriers in 2019 to prevent the Mississippi River from devastating downtown Davenport earlier this year, we can learn the steps forward to prevent such tragedies.

May 28 was a dark day. Let’s honor those injured and lost by making sure this never happens again.