Last week’s bone-chilling polar vortex pushed Quad-City temperatures to record lows. And with wind chill values even worse, much of the region shut down temporarily.
It was an extraordinary, dangerous couple of days that, shockingly, are now being followed by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Yet, the intrusive polar vortex, as much as it upended us for a couple of days, wasn’t the biggest climate news in the Quad-Cities — or really, anywhere — in the past week or so.
What was? We would offer this: The new reports about the spikes in global carbon emissions, just the latest of which was the prediction a week ago by the United Kingdom’s national weather office that emissions will reach all-new highs in 2019.
According to a Bloomberg News report, "The prediction is the latest evidence that a lull in the upward path of emissions has finished and that concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are now at levels comparable to those before the last ice age, when ocean levels were significantly higher."
The lull, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, was followed by a 1.7 percent increase in emissions in 2017. And a frightening preliminary estimate by the private research firm Rhodium Group said emissions in 2018 climbed 3.4 percent.
So, as much as we saw debates online last week about whether the unwelcome visit by the polar vortex was linked to human-driven climate change, it seems to us the argument is a bit off point.
We already know climate change is real, that humans are driving it -- and we have a pretty good idea the dangers it holds for the Midwest. And the predictions mostly focus on the warmer, not colder, months.
The federal government's National Climate Assessment projected more drought, more frequent heavy-rain events and more days with excessively high temperatures. The report, the fourth such assessment to be issued, was undertaken by a range of federal agencies. It was released last November.
All of this will have an impact on crop yields and the ability of public and private infrastructure, such as storm sewers and residential downspouts, to be able to withstand flooding events and other extreme phenomena, according to experts.
It was a report that got the attention of Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, and we should pay attention to it, too.
"I was taken back by some of the findings of this report, and I thought I had been pretty prepared," Gallagher said recently, according to a news release from the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.
"The NCA states the annual cost of adapting urban storm water systems to more frequent and severe storms is projected to exceed $500 million for the Midwest by the end of the century; and, more important to my state of Iowa, the assessment says projected changes in precipitation, coupled with rising extreme temperatures before mid-century, will reduce Midwest agricultural productivity to levels of the 1980s without major technological advances," he added.
Even with the warning signs visible for years, it’s clear the global community has failed to grasp the threat this represents. We’re not even sure the people most likely to believe in the severity of the threat are demanding enough from their elected leaders.
We say this because, so far, what we’ve heard from the Democrats expressing an interest in running for president in 2020 is more emphasis on issues such as universal health care, a more progressive tax code and social justice than we have about solid approaches to battling climate change.
The campaign leading up to the Iowa caucuses needs to encompass a great many things, and we know it's early. But we think Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington who is a potential 2020 hopeful, was on the right track when he said recently that climate change has to be the top priority of the next president.
In a recent Washington Post op-ed, Inslee wrote, "to win a national mandate for action everywhere, we must nominate a candidate who will deploy clean energy and cut carbon pollution on the ambitious scale required, even if it means deferring other worthy goals."
We’re not saying that aggressively fighting climate change means we have to put off universal health care and dealing with income inequality. But we know what we'd put first.
This month’s news on global emissions, just like the polar vortex, should make us sit up and take notice — and we should resolve to take action. It should heavily influence the people coming to Iowa to run for president, too.
