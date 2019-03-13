If ever there was a contrast in how Republicans and Democrats see the future of Medicare, one of the country’s most important programs, it became clear with the release of President Trump’s proposed budget Monday.
The White House is proposing $845 billion in cuts to Medicare over the next 10 years.
Leading Democrats, meanwhile, are proposing to expand Medicare to make it available to all.
A contrast indeed.
To be sure, the Trump administration isn’t calling its Medicare plan a cut. Trump, after all, promised he would not do that.
However, in the language we all understand, that is what it is. It’s what it was when the Obama administration proposed more than $700 billion in cuts over a decade some years back, in part to help pay for the Affordable Care Act.
Both administrations said that overall spending would rise, but not as fast as it would have otherwise. And Obama called it reductions in waste and abuse.
Still, a cut.
We know there’s probably little chance the Trump budget’s proposed cuts to Medicare will be enacted. But a budget is a statement of priorities — and the president’s are pretty clear when it comes to Medicare.
This is a statement Iowans should heed. Nearly a fifth of the state is on Medicare.
The Obama administration was cutting Medicare to help pay for the subsidies and other costs that went with the Affordable Care Act, which succeeded in lowering the number of people without health insurance.
The Trump administration’s Medicare cuts, on the other hand, come amid big increases in defense spending and reduced revenues due to a tax cut whose benefits went largely to the wealthy.
There were other differences, too, but we won't go into those. Trump, of course, won’t be competing against Barack Obama for president in 2020.
Democrats who are running for the 2020 presidential nomination have taken a totally different approach. Most have gotten behind the idea of Medicare-for-All, an expansion that aims to do what its name implies.
It’s not just the candidates who favor this idea, either. An Iowa Poll this month of Democrats likely to go to the caucuses next year, said that 84 percent of them prefer a candidate who would shift to a government-run health care system, either immediately or incrementally, according to the Des Moines Register.
We have expressed our concerns about such an approach, and we know there are some congressional Democrats who aren’t on board the Medicare-for-All train. But that does seem to be the direction the party is headed. At least for now.
It worries us. We saw the upheaval that resulted from the Affordable Care Act, which only affected a fraction of Americans. This would be in a totally different category. We’re not sure that the country is ready for that big a change.
That said, Medicare-for-All it deserves a more thoughtful discussion than just dismissing it as "socialism" that will lead the U.S. into Venezuela-like chaos. Medicare, after all, already socializes the health care costs of the elderly.
News organizations also should get better at fostering a more thoughtful discussion. Too often, reporting on potential costs have only focused on how much such a plan would cost the government, without considering how much we already pay to private insurers for health care.
We also would expect the candidates to explain, in detail, how they envision the transition might work — and how this system would improve on the current health care delivery system, which features rising costs that already are higher than other industrialized nations, but without the results.
The Trump administration, just like the Obama administration, is right to look for ways to wring unnecessary costs out of the system. It remains to be seen whether this latest proposal would do that, not to mention what kind of impact it would have on access and services. Some health care providers already are raising alarms.
Iowans have a big stake in the debate over the Trump administration proposal, as well as the Medicare-for-All discussion.
We not only have an aging population, but about 600,000 of us already rely on Medicare for our health care. We also are on the front line of the presidential debate.
Just as we ought to ignore attempts to trivialize the debate over Medicare-for-All, we also should demand candidates do more than just use it as a rallying cry.
To do this would present a truly meaningful contrast to consider in 2020.
