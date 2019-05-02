How many times over the flood-soaked years have we heard it — the idea that flooding in Davenport isn’t the fast-moving catastrophe you see in the movies?
Instead, it’s typically been a slow-moving disaster; water insidiously creeps into our downtown and stays as long as it wants.
Except on Tuesday, it wasn’t that at all.
When a flood barrier gave way at River Drive and Pershing Avenue, the Mississippi River surged. It didn’t creep or seep. It did not go gently onto 2nd Street. It moved swiftly and with strength.
Kathleen Vondran watched from her office at the intersection of 2nd and Pershing.
"It was like this little wall that kept growing and growing. It was incredible," she said.
It was incredible. A street that had been passable just hours before now was soused. Cars and trucks bobbed, as if in a bathtub.
People who had parked on those same streets and gone home, such as to the Petersen Paper Company Lofts, had to be removed by rescue boats.
This isn’t what’s supposed to happen in Davenport. Our floods usually give plenty of warning. It’s what we count on.
Not this time. Which begs the question, which barriers might go next?
Perish the thought. The City of Davenport said the HESCOs were holding.
On Tuesday night, we looked for ourselves. Standing south of 2nd and Main streets, outside the Figge Art Museum, there they were — solid, comforting and, for the moment, doing their job.
Common in war zones, these barriers were now standing guard for us, pushing back against an unimaginable amount of pressure bearing down on them from America’s biggest river.
Perhaps we should not linger on that thought for too long.
As we write this, we hear that barriers gave way in Buffalo. We try not to imagine the worst.
For 40 days, this flood has insisted upon us. It passed being tiresome weeks ago.
It seemed as if we’d turned the corner when the water began to recede last month, when the mud and the grunge of the river was visible; when the idea of cleanup was on the horizon.
Even the muck was a more welcome sight than the whitecaps we were seeing on windy days.
Now, here we are again.
In Davenport, flooding is something we cope with. We know its routines and its habits. It moves slowly, insistently, without invitation. But it generally doesn’t take too long to go away.
But, again, not this time. This year’s flooding has been with us 40 days, a record. The water is in no hurry to go home.
On Tuesday, the river told us it could do exactly what it wished. It could do more than just seep onto our streets and into our spaces. It could gush forward and beat our barriers and heretofore-successful flood plans.
The worst part is, we are told the water will be with us for a while yet. This latest crest (again, the second one) is a midpoint of sorts. Now, the water has to recede.
It will. Slowly. As slowly as it arrived. A pity it can’t gush back into the river, as it did into downtown Tuesday afternoon.
April may be the cruelest month. May looks to be the longest.
