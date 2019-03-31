The Iowa House took a welcome step on Thursday by approving a measure to amend the Iowa Constitution and end the state’s shameful practice of disenfranchising people with felony convictions.
For too long, Iowa has stopped people who have paid their dues from fully re-entering society by blocking them from the voting booth.
There was a respite when Tom Vilsack signed an executive order restoring those rights in the 1990s. But that was reversed by Terry Branstad shortly after he was elected in 2010.
Much to her credit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds charted a different course in her Condition of the State address in January.
The governor asked lawmakers to amend the Constitution, telling them it is in Iowa’s character to forgive.
"I believe Iowans recognize the power of redemption; let’s put this issue in their hands," she said.
The governor's proposal came after the people of Florida voted last year to restore voting rights to a million people with felony records. (Unfortunately, Republican lawmakers in the state have begun to backtrack on that move.)
Here in Iowa, there also is resistance.
The governor offered a sensible proposal some weeks ago to amend the Constitution, restoring voting rights once people with felony convictions discharged their sentences.
Some lawmakers are proving tough to convince, though.
The Iowa House passed the constitutional measure by a 95-2 vote on Thursday. But, in the words of a key committee chairman, it faces an “uphill” fight in the Senate.
This is troubling. If the legislation doesn’t clear a Senate committee this week, legislative rules will doom it for the session.
Already, amending the state Constitution is a lengthy process, requiring passage in two successive General Assemblies, before it can go to the voters.
As things stand, it appears the earliest a proposal would go to the public would be in 2022.
But the first step is moving forward in the legislature.
The roadblock stems from some Republicans wanting to require that people with felony convictions pay their restitution before getting back the right to vote. But this can amount to tens of thousands of dollars, and people coming out of prison already have a difficult enough time finding a job just to pay their living expenses. To require them to pay restitution before being able to exercise their right to vote seems unduly harsh. It also would set a higher bar than the current process for restoring a person's right to vote.
That doesn't make sense to us.
It appears that it will be the next legislative session before this question of restitution is sorted out, along with the belief on the part of some lawmakers that people who have been convicted of certain crimes never get back their right to vote.
This doesn't mean the House-approved measure can't move forward this week in the Senate. We think the Legislature should back the governor and do what's needed this week to keep this amendment on track.
To put it off until next session unnecessarily endangers the first step in getting the issue on the ballot.
Ultimately, we trust Iowans on this one. It is clear from opinion polls they are on the governor's side. Sixty-four percent of Iowans, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, support restoring voting rights to people with felony convictions once they have completed their sentences.
We think legislators ought to get in step with Iowans.
This state believes in second chances and in fair play. When a person commits a crime, he or she is locked up. When they have served their time, when the doors to prison open for them, we expect them to re-enter society and conduct themselves in a lawful manner. But it’s not a one-way street. When a person has served their time, they also are owed a return of their freedom.
Along with that comes the right to vote.
Gov. Reynolds has led on this issue, and we commend her for it. But we think if lawmakers aren’t willing to free Iowa from the distinction of being one of the two remaining states in the country to be so punitive, then the governor ought to sign an executive order returning this basic right until lawmakers do the right thing.
