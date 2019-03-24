With less than a year before the Iowa caucuses, we’re fortunate to have seen an array of presidential candidates already.
In just this past week, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand were in Davenport. The three Democrats who are running for president are among the many who have come to Iowa.
We’ve also seen plenty of others. John Delaney, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, the list goes on.
They’re telling us what they’d do to provide health care and that they want to curb climate change. And they’re drawing hundreds of people.
We expect we’ll see plenty more of them, too.
Still, there are 11 months to go before the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. And there are approximately 20 months before the eventual challenger faces off with President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.
Before we get there, we would point out there's another election on the horizon.
It's just eight months away, in fact.
We know the race for Davenport mayor isn’t on par with the presidency, but we’re a little surprised that at this point there is just one official entrant in the race: Alderman Mike Matson.
We hear there may be others, and in previous contests when an incumbent has chosen not to run for re-election, campaigns don’t really form up until May or June.
Still, we are eager to get started. We want to hear the ideas of the men and women who want to lead the city.
We know there are other cities in our area that will choose mayors this year, too, and there will be contested spots for council seats, as well. But the chief executive’s office in our area’s largest city has always been a uniquely important spot.
Choosing that person requires a robust debate because the job requires a leader who, working with colleagues on both sides of the Mississippi River, can give the Quad-Cities a powerful regional voice.
We also think there are plenty of challenges that Davenport faces, and with just eight months to go before Election Day – seven months before a primary, if it's needed – there is plenty to be debated.
Our economy has not recovered from the Great Recession as well as some other cities around the state, and there are a large number of people who have trouble making ends meet.
Davenport still hasn't grown its labor force and employment base to what it was before the Great Recession. We're not alone in that unfortunate circumstance, but we'd like to hear some ideas about how to get out of the hole.
There are plenty of other issues, too.
The city’s streets are in need of significant repair, and leadership is needed to pull together the public-private partnership that will be necessary to revitalize the riverfront.
Recently, we got a chance to review the riverfront plan put together by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Figge Art Museum. We liked a lot of what we saw, but we will be further encouraged to see the public weigh in, making it a truly community vision.
We still have problems with car thefts in this city, and public safety in general is always an important issue.
The city also has significant housing needs, particularly for the less fortunate among us.
This is an area where we hope to hear a lot of ideas.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Legislature continues to threaten the financing of local priorities, and a strong leader is needed to push back.
These concerns, among others, should get a full airing by the men and women who want to lead the city council, as well as by those who are vying to fill those seats.
Too often, our city council and mayoral campaigns turn into grind-it-out grass roots races that center more on turnout than ideas.
We are hopeful for so much more this year. But it begins with men and women, inside and outside of City Hall, who are willing to step up, put their names on the ballot and make their case before the public.
We think there’s no time like the present to get started.
